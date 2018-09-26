Air Lift Company's WirelessONE + EZ Mount Named Runner-Up As One Of SEMA's Best New Products

The innovative WirelessONE + EZ Mount system (P/N 25980EZ) was released in July, replacing the widely-successful first-generation WirelessONE (P/N 25870) system. The second-generation features an entirely new manifold, mobile app and updated handheld controller, allowing users to inflate or deflate their air springs easily, from inside or outside the vehicle. The EZ Mount system packages the manifold and upgraded, heavy-duty compressor into one convenient, pre-assembled mounting bracket, making installation faster and simpler than ever before.

SEMA's annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 16 award categories, with each category naming one winner and two runners-up.

Winners are selected based on a variety of factors, which include superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability, and more.

Air Lift Company kicked off their 70th anniversary year at SEMA Show 2018 and has attended every SEMA Show since its inception in 1967.

About Air Lift



Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned suspension specialty company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products that fit, work and last. Air Lift products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Company on the web at http://www.airliftcompany.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

