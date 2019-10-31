Air Lift Performance Black Friday Sale Begins

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance air suspension manufacturer Air Lift Performance has announced their annual Black Friday sale – set to begin on Friday, November 1 and run through Sunday, December 8 – in order to help kick off the holiday season.

In 2019, the sale has been extended to allow air suspension customers worldwide to participate in taking up to 25% off of most Air Lift Performance products. The sale extends to Air Lift Performance's best-selling kits, including Performance Series front and rear kits, Slam Series front and rear kits, all 3-Series air management systems, and Air Lift Performance merchandise.

This sale does not extend to any Air Lift Company load support products or VIAIR compressors.

The Black Friday Sale landing page will go live at 12:01am EST on November 1, available to interested dealers and consumers in order to learn more or to begin the ordering process.

About Air Lift Performance

Air Lift Performance, a division of Air Lift Company, based in Lansing, Michigan, has a legacy of performance excellence – from a win in the first Daytona 500 to victories in today's Redline and Global Time Attack events. Air Lift Performance is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products with the versatility to handle the streets, shows, and the track. Air Lift Performance products are available at retailers across the country, as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Performance on the web at http://www.airliftperformance.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

