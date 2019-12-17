Air Lift Performance Launches New Kits for Toyota Camry Models

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftermarket performance air suspension manufacturer Air Lift Performance has released new lowering kits for 2012-2020 Toyota Camry platforms.

Air Lift Performance kits are created to achieve the maximum drop without sacrificing performance – providing superior handling, sharp steering response, and a comfortable ride, whether on the street, the track, or at a show.

The front kits (PN 78583/78584/78585/78586) for the Camry are comprised a pair of threaded-body, monotube struts, paired with double-bellows air springs. The dampers feature up to 30-levels of damping adjustment, allowing the user to completely customize their set-up, based on their unique performance needs. The kit comes complete with a pair of adjustable camber plates which allow for the addition of up to three-degrees of negative camber, combining to drop the vehicle down 110mm (4.3") from stock height.

The rear kits (78683/78684/78686) feature a similar set-up, with a pair of threaded-body, monotube struts, double-bellow air springs, with 30-levels of damping adjustability, all combining to provide a rear drop of 130mm (5.1") from stock ride height.

For complete fitment information visit the Toyota Camry vehicle pages on the Air Lift Performance website.

Fitment Information:

PN 78583, 78684 – 2012-2017 Toyota Camry, 2013-2018 Toyota Avalon, 2016-2018 Lexus ES350

PN 78585, 78586 – 2018-2020 Toyota Camry, 2019-2020 Toyota Avalon, 2019-2020 Lexus ES350, 2019-2020 Lexus ES300h

PN 78685, 78686 – 2012-2017 Toyota Camry, 2013-2018 Toyota Avalon, 2016-2018 Lexus ES350

PN 78686 – 2018-2020 Toyota Camry, 2019-2020 Toyota Avalon, 2019-2020 Lexus ES350, 2019-2020 Lexus ES300h

All Air Lift Performance kits are torture-tested on in-house validation equipment, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering quality parts. Both the front and rear Toyota Camry kits are backed by a one-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and the Air Lift Performance reputation for excellent customer service and technical support.

To purchase, visit https://www.airliftperformance.com/dealer-locator/ and find a dealer near you.

About Air Lift Performance

Air Lift Performance, a division of Air Lift Company, based in Lansing, Michigan, is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products. Air Lift Performance products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Performance on the web at http://www.airliftperformance.com or call (517) 999-2121.

SOURCE Air Lift Performance

Related Links

http://www.airliftperformance.com

