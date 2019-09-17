Air Lift Performance Releases New Lowering Kits for Nissan Altima and Maxima

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftermarket performance air suspension specialist Air Lift Performance has released new lowering kits specifically designed for the 2007-2018 Nissan Altima and the 2009-2019 Nissan Maxima.

Air Lift Performance kits are created to achieve the maximum drop without sacrificing performance – providing superior handling, sharp steering response, and a comfortable ride, whether on the street, the track, or at a show.

The front kit for the Altima and Maxima (PN 78581) features a pair of double-bellow air springs, paired with threaded-body, monotube struts, and topped off with adjustable camber plates. With the ability to dial in up to three-degrees of negative camber and with 30-levels of damping adjustability, the kit is completely customizable for the user's unique performance needs. All of these elements combine to drop the front axle down 105mm (4.1") from stock height.

In the rear (PN 78681, 78682), it's a similar setup, with double-bellow air springs, and threaded-body, monotube shocks that feature 30-levels of damping adjustability, all combining to drop the rear axle down 135mm (5.3") from stock height.

Fitment Information:

PN 78581 – 2007-2018 Nissan Altima and 2009-2019 Nissa Maxima

PN 78681 – 2007-2012 Nissan Altima and 2009-2014 Nissan Maxima

PN 78682 – 2013-2018 Nissan Altima and 2015-2019 Nissan Maxima

All Air Lift Performance kits are torture-tested on in-house validation equipment, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering quality parts. Both the front and rear Nissan Altima and Maxima kits are backed by a one-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and the Air Lift Performance reputation for excellent customer service and technical support.

To purchase, visit https://www.airliftperformance.com/dealer-locator/ and find a dealer near you.

About Air Lift Performance

Air Lift Performance, a division of Air Lift Company, based in Lansing, Michigan, has a legacy of 70 years of performance excellence – from a win in the first Daytona 500 to victories in today's Redline and Global Time Attack events. Air Lift Performance is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products with the versatility to handle the streets, shows, and the track. Air Lift Performance products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Performance on the web at http://www.airliftperformance.com or call (517) 999-2121.

SOURCE Air Lift Performance

