Air Lift Performance Releases New Performance-Series Kits For Mercedes-Benz W205 Platforms

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air suspension manufacturer Air Lift Performance has released new Performance-series front and rear kits for the Mercedes-Benz W205 RWD platforms.

Air Lift Performance kits are specifically engineered to provide superior handling, sharp steering response, and a comfortable ride whether on the street, the track or at a show – all while offering the maximum drop.

The front kit for the W205 platform (PN 78579) features a pair of double-bellows air springs, paired with threaded-body, monotube shocks with the ability to dial in 30-levels of damping adjustability for the perfect set-up every time, making it completely customizable to the user's unique experience. All these elements combine to drop the front axle down 89mm (3.5") from stock height.

The first rear kit (PN 78679) features the same double-bellows air springs, paired with threaded-body, monotube shocks, combining for a rear drop of 120mm (4.72") from stock height. The second kit (PN 78680) comes with double-bellow air springs only, allowing the kit to be customizable based on which shocks the user chooses.

Fitment Information:

2015-2020 – Mercedes-Benz C-Class – RWD: Sedan (W205), Coupe (C205), Cabriolet (A205), Wagon (S205), AMG Series

2017-2020 – Mercedes-Benz E-Class – RWD: Sedan (W213), Coupe (C238), Cabriolet (A238), Wagon (S213), AMG Series

2015-2020 – Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class – RWD: GLC 5 Door Hatch (X253), GLC Coupe (C253)

All Air Lift Performance kits are torture-tested on in-house validation equipment, and are backed by a one-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and the Air Lift Performance reputation for excellent customer service and technical support.

To purchase, visit https://www.airliftperformance.com/dealer-locator/ and find a dealer near you.

About Air Lift Performance

Air Lift Performance, a division of Air Lift Company, based in Lansing, Michigan, has a legacy of 70 years of performance excellence – from a win in the first Daytona 500 to victories in today's Redline and Global Time Attack events. Air Lift Performance is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products with the versatility to handle the streets, shows, and the track. Air Lift Performance products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Performance on the web at http://www.airliftperformance.com or call (517) 999-2121.

SOURCE Air Lift Performance

