Air Lift Performance Releases New Performance Series Kits For Mercedes W204 Models

Air Lift Performance has released new front and rear kits for most 2008-2015 Mercedes W204 models.

Air Lift Performance kits are designed to provide the maximum drop, as well as superior handling, sharp steering response, and a comfortable ride, whether on the street, the track, or at a show.

The front kits (PN 78577 , 78578 ) available for the Mercedes W204 feature a pair of double-bellow air springs, paired with a set of threaded-body, monotube struts, and topped with adjustable camber plates. Air Lift Performance struts are fully adjustable, with up to 30 levels of damping adjustability, and the camber plates allow for up to three-degrees of negative camber, allowing the user to completely customize the vehicle to their unique performance needs. All of these elements combine to drop the vehicle down 95mm (3.7") from stock height.

For the rear, Air Lift Performance engineered two kits – both featuring double-bellow air springs and a drop of 128mm (5.0") from stock – for the Mercedes. One kit (PN 78677 ) includes monotube shocks and 30 levels of damping adjustability. The second kit (PN 78678 ) simply features the air springs, with no included shocks or additional adjustability.

These kits will fit the following vehicles:

2008-2014 Mercedes C-Class (AWD & RWD) Coupe, Sedan, and Estate

2008-2014 C180, C200, C220, C230, C250, C300, and C350

2012-2015 Mercedes C-Class Coupe

2008-2015 C63 AMG

All Air Lift Performance kits are torture-tested on in-house validation equipment, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering quality parts. Both the front and rear Mercedes W204 kits are backed by a one-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and the Air Lift Performance reputation for excellent customer service and technical support.

