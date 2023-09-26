Air Malta Expands Relationship With Discover The World In France

News provided by

Discover the World

26 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This agreement will see Discover the World take on sales representation responsibilities for Air Malta in this strategically important market for the airline and the destination.  Air Malta currently has 26 flights per week from Paris CDG, ORY, Lyon LYS and Nice NCE. France is the 3rd largest market for the airline and sits at 4th place for inbound tourism to the Maltese Islands.  

Aiden Walsh, Head of Airline Development at Discover the World commented. "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Air Malta to now include France.  This brings the number of markets we now represent Air Malta to nine online and over 30 offline countries. With a focus on people, innovation, transparency and results, we look to further build on our past work that has continually delivered recorded growth and revenue for Air Malta."

Head of France for Discover the World, Guillaume Arenas added "We are thrilled Air Malta has entrusted us with this important market, and we look forward to engaging with our trade partners. We can't wait to get started."

Alan Tune, Air Malta's Head of Revenue Management and Global Sales also commented "We have deepened our cooperation with Discover the World in order to grow revenue and bring further synergies across our key sales territories in which Discover is an important pillar. This latest addition is an important milestone for our strategic partnership, and we are thrilled to have them on board for France."

About Air Malta
Air Malta is the national flag carrier of the Maltese Islands. Since 1974 it has played a vital role in supporting the national economic, social and cultural development of the Islands by ensuring stable and regular passenger and cargo connectivity within Europe and beyond. Air Malta is key for Malta's connectivity, currently contributing to 26% of traffic and ensuring all-year round operations to more than 20 European cities and major airports.  For more information on Air Malta please visit www.airmalta.com.

About Discover the World
Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of its clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World please visit www.discovertheworld.com.

SOURCE Discover the World

Also from this source

BERMUDAIR PARTNERS WITH DISCOVER THE WORLD TO FOCUS ON THE US TRAVEL TRADE

SAA Deepens Footprint in USA and Canada

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.