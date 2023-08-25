Air Mattress and Beds Market to grow by USD 95.23 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increase in online retailing boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air mattress and beds market size is estimated to increase by USD 95.23 million, from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional companies. The rise in online retailing drives the market growth during the forecast period. There is an increase in consumer access to online shopping platforms due to the increasing availability of the Internet and the high availability of smartphones. Several market players are leveraging online platforms to expand their geographical reach and increase their consumer base. Factors such as the convenience of shopping over the Internet, as well as additional business transaction capabilities available through e-commerce platforms, are significantly fuelling the growth of online air mattresses and beds. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Mattress and Beds Market

Air Mattress and Beds Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The air mattress and beds market report covers the following areas:

Air Mattress And Beds Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alps Brands, Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Elanor Surgicals, Englander Sleep Products, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., LunoLife Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Relief-Mart Inc., Restwell Sleep Products, Saif Care, Silverline Meditech Pvt. Ltd., Sleep Judge, SoundAsleep Products, Spring Air International, STE, Tempur Sealy International Inc., and Wenzel are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offerings

Alps Brands: The company offers air mattresses and beds such as Vertex Queen air mattresses.

The company offers air mattresses and beds such as Vertex Queen air mattresses. Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp: The company offers air mattresses and beds such as Bestway Essential Comfort air mattresses.

The company offers air mattresses and beds such as Bestway Essential Comfort air mattresses. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd: The company offers air mattresses and beds such as Simple air dynamic replacement mattresses.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy the Report!

Air Mattress and Beds Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trends - The growing preference for customized air mattresses and beds is an emerging trend in the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Fluctuation in raw material prices is a significant challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. The price volatility of raw materials across the world has increased the complexity of manufacturing air mattresses and beds. This volatility in price can result in a lack of predictability in the implementation of production plans. Furthermore, it can negatively impact the market and thereby cause a demand-supply imbalance. Additionally, the high cost of manufacturing can result in a high cost of end products. Moreover, the raw material prices of the global air mattress and beds market highly rely on the global petrochemicals market. Hence, such fluctuations in related industries can hinder market growth during the forecast period.

For more details download Sample reports

Air Mattress and Beds Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Air Mattress and Beds Market is segmented as below:

Application

Commercial



Household

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by commercial segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the main segments which is significantly contributing to the growth of the global air mattresses and bed market is the commercial segment. There is an increase in the adoption of air mattresses and bed products for commercial purposes, including in hotels, hospitals, detention facilities, and other places where portable easy-to-store sleep solutions are required. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic data (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Air Mattress and Beds Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist air mattress and beds market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air mattress and beds market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air mattress and beds market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the air mattress and beds market players

Gain instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The carpets and rugs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.64 billion. This carpets and rugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by material (nylon, polypropylene, polyester, and others), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Consumers' increasing preference for home decor is driving the market growth.

The online furniture market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.73% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 139.97 billion. This online furniture market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (online residential furniture and online commercial furniture), product (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, office furniture, and kitchen furniture and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Growth in the global real estate industry is the key factor for the growth of the online furniture market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio