Air Methods Added to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama's Air Ambulance Network

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Methods is announcing it has joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama's commercial provider networks.

The agreement provides Blue Cross members with in-network access to medically necessary air transport services from Air Methods at agreed-upon rates. It also prevents members from being balance-billed for charges beyond those contracted rates.

Blue Cross began offering air medical services as an in-network benefit to members to address the growing gap in access to care due to rural hospital closures. Currently, approximately 85 million out of 325 million Americans only have access to a Level 1 or 2 Trauma Care facility within one hour if they are flown by air-medical transportation. In addition, air medical services are critical when patients need to be transferred to a specialty center, such as a stroke or cardiac center.

Chris Myers, executive vice president of reimbursement for Air Methods said the company is working on increasing in-network agreements so that more Americans, especially those in underserved rural areas, have access to emergent critical care services when they need them most.

"This agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama furthers Air Methods' focus on offering high-level air medical care at affordable in-network rates to as many consumers as possible, while also protecting them on the ground through policy initiatives and patient billing support," Myers said. "Air Methods is a proactive company that takes to the air to provide what is often life-saving treatment for people with medical emergencies, while also protecting them on the ground from surprise bills by establishing in-network relationships with forward-thinking health plans such as Blue Cross."

For more information about Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama's air ambulance network, visit AlabamaBlue.com.

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company's products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods' fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

