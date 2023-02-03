Air motor market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global air motor market size is estimated to grow by USD 1021.32 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 4300.56 million. APAC will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Motor Market 2023-2027

Global air motor market - Five forces

The air motor market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Request a sample report

Global air motor market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global air motor market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (vane air motor, piston air motor, and gear air motor) and application (transportation, chemical, food and beverage, healthcare, and maintenance).

The vane air motor segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The development of piston air motors, which consume less compressed air than vane air motors, has increased the demand for vane air motors in applications that require high energy efficiency. Air motors are preferred in industrial applications, as they are lightweight and cost-effective when compared to piston motors. Therefore, the vane air motor segment will maintain its dominance in the global market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global air motor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global air motor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China , Japan , South Korea , and India are the major markets for air motors in APAC, owing to rapid industrialization, the increasing number of investments in the manufacturing industry, and the rising adoption of tooling. Established vendors are expected to increase their market shares by integrating with regional players or acquiring regional service providers during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global air motor market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of applications in tools is notably driving the air motor market growth.

The use of air motors in handheld tools, pulse tools, screwdrivers, nut runners, impact wrenches, drills, grinders, and sanders, among others, is increasing.

Air motors have a higher power density when compared to electric motors.

They do not need magnetic starters, overload protection, or other support components in air motors, unlike electric motors.

Therefore, the increasing number of applications in tools is expected to fuel the growth of the air motor market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing focus on reducing overall air consumption by air motors is a key trend influencing the air motor market growth.

An air motor needs compressed air for effective performance. However, compressed energy incurs a high energy cost for the manufacturing industry.

Air motor manufacturers need to reduce the overall consumption of compressed air. As a result, most vendors have started to develop piston air motors.

A piston air motor rotates at a slow speed while providing a high torque, which reduces the overall power consumption during the operation.

The introduction of such air motors is expected to reduce OPEX and increase their adoption in industrial applications during the forecast period. These factors will support the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the air motor market growth. Aluminum and steel are the main raw materials needed for manufacturing air motors.

Aluminum and steel are the main raw materials needed for manufacturing air motors. Increasing taxes and duties, the implementation of additional tariffs, and production outages in metal ore-producing countries are affecting the prices of steel and aluminum.

Any unanticipated fluctuation in raw material prices can pose a challenge to the manufacturers of air motors, which can affect their overall profit margins, operating incomes, and cash flows.

Therefore, the volatility in raw material prices will pose a challenge to air motor manufacturers during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this air motor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air motor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the air motor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the air motor industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air motor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electric vehicle (EV) traction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,960.3 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (railways, electric vehicle, and others), power rating (below 200 kW, 200 to 400 kW, and above 400 kW), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The railway traction motor market share is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% and reach USD 2.44 billion by 2026. This railway traction motor market research report extensively covers market segmentation by type (DC motors, AC motors, and synchronous motors), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Air Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,021.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Atlas Copco AB, CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY, Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co., Desoutter Industrial Tools, Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a., GLOBE Benelux BV, IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Jergens Inc., MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG, MODEC SAS, Parker Hannifin Corp., PSI Automation, PTM mechatronics GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sommer Technik GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., Stryker Corp., and Thomas C. Wilson LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global air motor market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global air motor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Vane air motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Vane air motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vane air motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Vane air motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vane air motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Piston air motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Piston air motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Piston air motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Piston air motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Piston air motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Gear air motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Gear air motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Gear air motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Gear air motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Gear air motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Exhibit 124: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Atlas Copco AB

Exhibit 128: Atlas Copco AB - Overview



Exhibit 129: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Atlas Copco AB - Key news



Exhibit 131: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus

12.5 CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY

Exhibit 133: CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY - Overview



Exhibit 134: CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY - Key offerings

12.6 Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co.

Exhibit 136: Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Desoutter Industrial Tools

Exhibit 139: Desoutter Industrial Tools - Overview



Exhibit 140: Desoutter Industrial Tools - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Desoutter Industrial Tools - Key offerings

12.8 Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a.

Exhibit 142: Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a. - Key offerings

12.9 GLOBE Benelux BV

Exhibit 145: GLOBE Benelux BV - Overview



Exhibit 146: GLOBE Benelux BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: GLOBE Benelux BV - Key offerings

12.10 IDEX Corp.

Exhibit 148: IDEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: IDEX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: IDEX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: IDEX Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 152: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Jergens Inc.

Exhibit 156: Jergens Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Jergens Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Jergens Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 159: MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 160: MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.14 MODEC SAS

Exhibit 162: MODEC SAS - Overview



Exhibit 163: MODEC SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: MODEC SAS - Key offerings

12.15 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 165: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 PSI Automation

Exhibit 170: PSI Automation - Overview



Exhibit 171: PSI Automation - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: PSI Automation - Key offerings

12.17 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 173: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio