Air New Zealand Appoints Discover the World as General Sales Agent in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the World, the leading global travel sales specialist, sees its representation agreement with Air New Zealand expanded to include the Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay markets.

The new cooperation between Discover the World and Air New Zealand in Argentina comes on the heels of continued cooperation of the two companies in Argentina and South America since 2015. Previously, Discover the World assisted Air New Zealand to join BSP Argentina and provide sales & marketing activities while Air New Zealand were establishing their own office and staff.

Once Air New Zealand had launched online operations into Buenos Aires' Ezeiza airport, Discover the World operated a Spanish/Portuguese/English language contact centre, servicing Air New Zealand customers in Argentina, Brazil and throughout Latin America. Parallel to this service, Discover also operated an Air New Zealand CTO (City Ticket Office) in the heart of downtown Buenos Aires.

With the suspension of Air New Zealand's Auckland – Buenos Aires route due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Discover the World will ensure the airline has a continued presence in the Argentine market as well as Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

Ian Murray, CEO at Discover the World, says: "We are enormously thankful and proud of Air New Zealand's continued trust in Discover's industry leading services and greatly value the global arrangement we've had with them over the past 1 ½ decades."

Jeanice Lee, Head of Americas Region at Air New Zealand, commented: "We are excited to be working with Discover the World in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. DTW has been an excellent partner in some of our other regions and it made sense to extend the relationship in South America."

For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com

or call +44 203 598 8030 or +1 480 707 5566.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

