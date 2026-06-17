AIR ONE Named Robb Report's 2026 Best Personal Aircraft

Recognition reflects growing momentum behind the smart aircraft category

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR, the leading manufacturer and developer of smart aircraft, today announced that AIR ONE has been named Best Personal Aircraft in Robb Report's 2026 Best of the Best Awards, the publication's annual awards program now in its 38th year, recognizing excellence across luxury, design, automotive, travel, and aviation.

Image of AIR ONE AIR black logo

AIR ONE was recognized for its innovative approach to personal flight and its combination of advanced electric aviation technology with the simplicity, safety, and user experience that define the company's vision for smart aircraft. The fully electric, two-seat aircraft features a range of up to 100 miles, a top speed of 155 miles per hour, a payload capacity of 550 pounds, and AIR's proprietary Fly-By-Intent flight control system.

"This recognition from Robb Report is further validation that the market is ready for a new generation of smart aircraft," said Rani Plaut, CEO and Co-Founder of AIR. "AIR ONE was designed to make personal flight practical and intuitive for a broader audience, and we are honored to see that vision recognized by one of the world's leading luxury and lifestyle publications."

The award comes as AIR continues to advance the development and certification of AIR ONE while expanding its broader smart aircraft portfolio across personal mobility, logistics, defense, and government applications.

The recognition follows a period of significant momentum for the company, including surpassing $1 billion in aircraft orders, advancing key regulatory milestones in the United States, and continuing flight testing across its aircraft platforms.

AIR will also be exhibiting at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 at Booth 834, where attendees can learn more about the company's expanding smart aircraft portfolio and vision for the future of personal aviation.

Robb Report's Best of the Best Awards celebrate products and experiences that set new standards across their respective industries. The full list of 2026 winners are featured in the publication's annual Best of the Best issue and online.

ABOUT AIR

AIR is the leading manufacturer and developer of smart aircraft, advancing the future of simple, advanced, and safe transportation. AIR combines engineering, certification, and operational expertise to redefine air mobility through its advanced dual-use eVTOL aircraft being certified for private ownership and autonomous cargo platforms for defense and critical logistics missions. Powered by a proprietary approach to aircraft design, patented innovations in hardware and software, and application of proven practices from the automotive industry, AIR is transforming electric aviation from vision into scalable reality. For more information, please visit: https://www.airev.aero/

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SOURCE AIR