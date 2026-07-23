Air Appoints Anuj Vohra as General Counsel Amid Rapid National Security Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air, the leader in Enterprise Readiness, has appointed Anuj Vohra as General Counsel. Vohra's appointment comes at a pivotal moment of growth for Air, as the company continues to scale its Air Enterprise Readiness platform to meet the expanding demands of the national security enterprise.

Under the leadership of CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty, Air has established a wide-ranging customer base across the federal government and every military branch. Having achieved unicorn status in 2025, Air is focused on continuing to mature internal operations as the company scales. Air was recently named #18 on the 2026 NatSec100 list, achieving the largest upward advancement of any company on the 2026 index, an annual list of top venture-backed companies driving innovation in defense and dual-use technology.

As General Counsel, Vohra will oversee Air's corporate legal affairs, including governance, compliance, and government contracts, ensuring the company's internal frameworks are optimized to support its rapid scaling and technological innovation. Vohra brings more than two decades of elite legal experience, specializing in navigating complex federal procurement laws, government investigations, and commercial disputes within the defense and technology sectors.

"Anuj brings an exceptional track record of expertise in federal procurement and regulatory compliance that is essential for this next chapter of Air's expansion," said Murphy Dougherty. "Anuj's experience will ensure Air's operations remain aligned with the rigorous demands of the national security ecosystem as the federal government and military services move to embrace commercial innovation at speed."

Vohra joins Air from Crowell & Moring LLP, where he was a Partner in the firm's highly regarded Government Contracts practice. During his more than eight years at the firm, he represented prominent government contractors in complex commercial disputes, while maintaining an active bid protest practice before the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Prior to that, he served as Special Counsel at Covington & Burling, supporting contractors through the entirety of the federal procurement life cycle.

Vohra's professional foundation includes deep roots in public service, having spent nearly six years as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, where he litigated procurement protests and breach of contract actions in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He began his legal career as an Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of Chicago Department of Law. Vohra holds a J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law and a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan.

"Joining Air during this period of hyper-growth is an incredible opportunity," said Vohra. "Navigating the shifting regulatory landscape of federal procurement requires a strategic, mission-first approach. I look forward to leveraging my experience to strengthen our legal framework, ensuring Air continues to scale securely while meeting the rigorous demands of the defense ecosystem."

About Air

Air, formerly Govini, is the leader in Enterprise Readiness, a new category of AI-native systems that closes the Readiness Gap, the dangerous chasm between what the front line needs and what the national security enterprise can deliver. Air Enterprise Readiness platform aligns development, production, delivery, and sustainment into one coordinated execution system, revealing true capacity, exposing real constraints, coordinating critical resources, and executing at the speed of operational demands. The result: the national security enterprise has what it needs to succeed. For more information on Air and the Enterprise Readiness platform, visit www.air.ai.

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SOURCE Air