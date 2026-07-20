AIR Unveils Its Most Advanced AIR ONE Smart Aircraft Configuration to Date at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

Latest evolution of the company's flagship Smart Aircraft reflects years of refinement, testing, and design as AIR prepares for piloted flight operations later this year

OSHKOSH, WI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR, the leading manufacturer and developer of Smart Aircraft, today unveiled the latest version of AIR ONE, its flagship personal electric aircraft, at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. Designed specifically to support piloted flight testing later this year, the updated aircraft introduces a range of enhancements designed to improve performance, manufacturability and the overall pilot experience while advancing AIR's vision for the future of personal flight.

AIR ONE

The latest AIR ONE incorporates several key upgrades across the aircraft, including an airframe engineered by EDAG to optimize structural design and manufacturability, custom NIDEC motors delivering refined propulsion performance and reliability, a new aircraft battery, Dynon Avionics' SkyView HDX flight display system, premium seating, an overhead cockpit panel and enhanced cockpit ergonomics designed to create a more intuitive flying experience.

Built on thousands of test flights across previous prototypes, the updated aircraft reflects AIR's continued approach to refining the platform through real-world flight experience and engineering advancements, laying the foundation for this next phase of AIR ONE's development.

"Every version of AIR ONE builds on what we've learned in the air," said Rani Plaut, CEO and co-founder of AIR. "This latest configuration was purpose-built for piloted flight testing, and every enhancement brings us another step closer to making aviation more accessible. We're excited to introduce this newest version to the aviation community at EAA AirVenture."

The unveiling of the latest AIR ONE marks another milestone for AIR as the company continues advancing its vision for practical, accessible, and Smart Aircraft in aviation. AIR will officially unveil the aircraft during a press conference at Booth #834 on Monday, July 20 at 11:15 am CT. Following the debut, attendees can visit the booth throughout EAA AirVenture Oshkosh to experience the aircraft firsthand and meet with AIR's leadership team to learn more about the company's latest innovations, its uncrewed cargo aircraft for logistics and defense, and upcoming piloted flight testing and vision for the future of smart aviation.

ABOUT AIR

AIR is the leading manufacturer and developer of Smart Aircraft, advancing the future of simple, advanced, and safe transportation. AIR combines engineering, certification, and operational expertise to redefine air mobility through its advanced dual-use eVTOL aircraft being certified for private ownership and autonomous cargo platforms for defense and critical logistics missions. Powered by a proprietary approach to aircraft design, patented innovations in hardware and software, and application of proven practices from the automotive industry, AIR is transforming electric aviation from vision into scalable reality. For more information, please visit: https://www.airev.aero/

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SOURCE AIR