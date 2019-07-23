Air Partner Launches First-Ever Fixed Jet Card Transatlantic Rate, Creating Lowest Point Of Entry And Most Flexible Program On The Market

"Over the past few years, we've noticed increasing demand for an improved transatlantic option to better connect our clients in the United States with Europe," said David McCown, president of Air Partner U.S. "We're dedicated to continuously creating innovative travel solutions to best serve our customers, and we are pleased to today become the first jet membership program to offer a fixed Trans-Atlantic rate."

Air Partner's new fixed Trans-Atlantic rate offering is ideal for existing JetCard members with frequent transatlantic travel, as well as new members who frequently fly Trans-Atlantic routes, as they can now purchase a JetCard membership based on these lead-in rates. With Air Partner's Trans-Atlantic rate, you get access to a variety of Global cabin jets including the Gulfstream series, Bombardier's Global series and Dassault's Falcon series.

Sample Trans-Atlantic rate flight routes and pricing include:

*All pricing reflects a Global cabin jet with seating for 12 people on average.

Teterboro to London Luton

Estimate charter price: From $109,550 (one way) / From $93,118 (return trip)

Washington Dulles to Paris Le Bourget

Estimate charter price: From $117,845 (one way) / From $100,168 (return trip)

White Plains to Zurich

Estimate charter price: From $119,253 (one way) / From $101,365 (return trip)

This is an attractive feature being added to Air Partner's already well-recognized, thriving JetCard, which has been consistently ranked the most flexible private jet membership by independent aviation consultancy Conklin & de Decker. JetCard members enjoy fixed hourly rates, flight credits that never expire, and guaranteed flight availability. When flying with Air Partner's JetCard, there are no hidden fees, and pricing includes aircraft, crew, landing fees, fuel surcharges, de-icing, taxes and catering. Additional benefits of Trans-Atlantic flights include flexible cancellation rates, complimentary wi-fi when available, and 15 percent discount to the hourly rate on qualifying roundtrips.

With access to ten times as many airports as scheduled service and the latest aircraft models, Air Partner can arrange private jet travel to endless destinations globally, according to traveller's schedules and flying preferences. Additionally, members may take advantage of the company's dynamic travel team – available around the clock with teams based in both the U.S. and the U.K. – ensuring each detail is accounted for, both on the ground and in the air. Services include, but are not limited to, premium lounge access, arranging chauffer driven cars, arranging bespoke in-flight dining and bar catered to a passenger's exact preferences.

For further information or to request a quote, please visit https://jetcard.airpartner.com/transatlantic. Follow Air Partner Instagram / Twitter @airpartnerusa and Facebook @airpartnerplc.

About Air Partner:

Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group that provides worldwide solutions to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals. The Group has two divisions‎: Charter division, comprising air charter broking and remarketing; and the Consulting & Training division, comprising the aviation safety consultancies, Baines Simmons, Clockwork Research and Wildlife Hazard Management, as well as Air Partner's Emergency Planning Division. For reporting purposes, the Group is structured into four divisions: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight (Charter) and Consulting & Training (Baines Simmons, Clockwork Research, Wildlife Hazard Management and Air Partner's Emergency Planning Division). The Commercial Jet division charters large airliners to move groups of any size. Air Partner Remarketing, which is within the Commercial Jet division, provides comprehensive remarketing programmes for all types of commercial and corporate aircraft to a wide range of international clients. Private Jets offers the Company's unique pre-paid JetCard scheme and on-demand charter. Freight charters aircraft of every size to fly almost any cargo anywhere, at any time. Baines Simmons is a world leader in aviation safety consulting specialising in aviation regulation, compliance and safety management. Clockwork Research is a leading fatigue risk management consultancy. Wildlife Hazard Management is a leading Environmental and Air Traffic Control services provider to UK and International airports. Air Partner is headquartered alongside Gatwick airport in the UK. Air Partner operates 24/7 year-round. Air Partner is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIR) and is ISO 9001:2015 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide. www.airpartner.com

