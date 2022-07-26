AIR PARTNER PROVIDING AID WITH PERSONALIZED AIR EVACUATION & EMERGENCY SERVICES THROUGHOUT THE 2022 HURRICANE SEASON

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2022 hurricane season underway, Air Partner, a Wheels Up (NYSE:UP) company and world-leading international aviation services group, is actively preparing companies, corporations, and private and public individuals with personalized air evacuation services offered in partnership with Kenyon International Emergency Services, a global leader in crisis management.

Kenyon International has enhanced Air Partner’s all-encompassing services division with evacuation plans fully built to aid and assist those impacted on the ground during a crisis.

"Our top priority is safety and wellbeing, and natural disasters put that at risk, presenting an incredibly volatile situation with very specific needs," says Mark Briffa, President of International Charter & Services, Air Partner. "This is why, alongside Kenyon, we build and present comprehensive and personalized air evacuation plans that are tailored to care for individuals when the unprecedented happens."

Since their acquisition in August 2021, Kenyon has enhanced Air Partner's all-encompassing services division with evacuation plans fully built out with pre-storm and post-storm logistics as well as real-time services built to aid and assist those impacted on the ground during a crisis. Together, the team provides an end-to-end solution that accounts for both logistical needs and humanitarian considerations during emergency situations. Along with real-time, 24/7 assistance, Air Partner offers contingency planning as well as disaster preparedness, crisis communications, and logistical support which includes immediate and rapid response to crises from their international aircraft charter divisions – private jet, group charter & freight. With an office in Florida and the capability to deploy a wide range of chartered aircraft during a crisis, the Air Partner team are very familiar with and highly experienced in responding to the challenges that arise during hurricane season. To complement these elements, Kenyon's scalable support accounts for a staffed Evacuation Reception Center at a pre-determined destination, capable of providing practical and emotional care, as well as mental health and wellbeing, services to evacuees.

"Our history and experience, combined with Kenyon's expertise, allows us to prepare well in advance, and take action quickly, providing key decision makers an opportunity to focus on their team's safety and wellbeing straight through the recovery effort," continued Briffa. "These fast-moving events present an environment in which time and efficiency are key factors. Our team's collective experience and knowledge accounts for that – caring for individuals during an active hurricane evacuation and delivering critical aid and relief to those personally affected post-storm."

To date, both companies have produced hundreds of emergency and hurricane evacuation solutions for organizations and individuals in turbulent situations, aiding them every step of the way. In 2005, Kenyon contributed to recovery operations in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, one of the most destructive and costly natural disasters in the history of the United States. Kenyon managed operations from its Incident Management Center (IMC) in Baton Rouge, overseeing recovery of decedents from local hospitals and nursing homes, responding to calls from individuals, performing secondary searches of homes, and more, per the company's case study.

Additional air evacuation services and detailed plans offered by Air Partner and Kenyon International include:

Airfield access and capabilities, runway data, operating hours, customs and immigration facilities and fire cover

Alternative airfields and diplomatic clearances

Researched destinations, a range of regional safe-havens, airports with suitable transit facilities

Departure and arrival requirements and evacuation support

and more.

For further information on air evacuations, please visit https://www.airpartner.com/en/specialised-aviation-solutions/air-evacuation. Follow Air Partner on LinkedIn.

About Air Partner Group, a Wheels Up Company

Founded in 1961, Air Partner Group is a world-leading international aviation services group providing aircraft charter, aviation safety and security solutions, and managed services to industry, commerce, governments, and private individuals, as well as civil and military organizations.

The Air Partner Group has two divisions: Air Partner Charter and Air Partner Services (previously Safety & Security). Air Partner Charter comprises of group charter, private jets, freight, and specialist services. Group Charter charters large airliners to move groups of any size. Private Jets offers the Company's unique pre-paid JetCard scheme and on-demand charter for up to 19 people. Freight charters aircraft of every size to fly almost any cargo anywhere, at any time.

Air Partner Services comprises Baines Simmons, Redline Assured Security Ltd, Air Partner CHS, Kenyon International Emergency Services, and Managed Services. Baines Simmons offers aviation safety management and fatigue risk management. Redline Assured Security delivers government-standard security training, consultancy, and solutions to regulated, high value and high threat environments. Kenyon International Emergency Services is a world leader in emergency planning and incident response. Air Partner CHS specializes in conditioning monitoring solutions that predict and prevent the failure of electromechanical systems.

Air Partner works with Climate and Development experts ClimateCare, to allow clients to offset carbon emissions in support of projects that not only cut carbon but also alleviate poverty and improve lives.

Air Partner Ltd is a Wheels Up company, the leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up is headquartered in New York City and operates in 25 locations across three continents and employs 2,700 professionals globally. Air Partner Group is ISO 9001:2015 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide. More information is available on the company's website (www.airpartnergroup.com).

Media Contact

Shannon O'Malley

Vice President

Hawkins International, a FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Air Partner