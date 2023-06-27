Air pollution control market size to grow by USD 40.55 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by the rapid rise in industrial development - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution control market is set to grow by USD 40.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of over 7.25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rapid increase in industrial development is a major factor driving the global air pollution control market growth. Generally, air pollutants released from industries are GHGs due to the burning of fossil fuels. Factory emissions contribute majorly to the release of CO2, which is the most harmful GHG. Also, ozone that is released into the atmosphere results in smog or ground ozone problems, generating major health issues for people. Large industrial air conditioners release toxic gases that deplete the ozone layer in the stratosphere, where its presence is critical to block out the ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Countries such as China accounted for more than half a percentage of the CO2 emissions in Asia in 2020, followed by India with 12%. Thus, the rising emissions of GHGs from industries and strict emission control regulations will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The air pollution control market covers the following areas:

The report on the air pollution control market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The flourishing FGD gypsum market will fuel the global air pollution control market growth. FGD gypsum is a form of synthetic gypsum that is derived from FGD (flue gas desulfurization) systems. The oxidation process results in the formation of FGD gypsum, which is used in various processes such as agriculture, construction, mining, and water treatment. For instance, in agricultural fields, FGD gypsum is applied to the soil, as FGD gypsum supplies necessary nutrients such as sulfur and calcium to plants. However, FGD gypsum also enables clay flocculation and aggregation of soil and lowers surface crusting and infiltration of water. In addition, with the increasing construction and cement industry and the rising number of infrastructure projects, particularly in developing countries, the demand for FGD gypsum has been growing. Thus, the rising demand for FGD gypsum is anticipated to positively drive the need for FGD systems, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Major Challenge

The cessation of funding by the World Bank for E&P activities is a major challenge hindering the global air pollution control market growth. The World Bank has provided an exemption for countries that is not capable of self-finance their oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activities. The cessation of funding for oil and gas projects is desired at aligning the World Bank Group's activities with the global objectives to reduce climate change due to GHG emissions. This is one of the major contributors to global emissions of GHGs such as CO2, the World Bank has been reducing its investments in this sector. This would restrict the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, the decline in investments in oil and gas projects would negatively impact oil and gas activities as well as other related industries, such as petrochemicals, which use oil and gas products as feedstock and thereby limiting the need for air pollution control solutions.

Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (power, industries, and others), product (scrubbers, catalyst converters, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the power segment will be significant during the forecast period. The power market segment contains air pollution control equipment employed to prevent air pollution emitted from thermal power plants and gas turbines. Globally, coal is one of the major sources of power generation. Asian countries such as China and India largely drive global coal power generation. These factors, coal-fired and gas-fired power generation account for a substantial share of global electricity generation. When coal burns, many chemical reactions occur. Many of these reactions produce toxic air pollutants and heavy metals, such as mercury, SO2, CO2, NOx, and particulate matter. The adoption of clean energy sources is likely to decrease the share of coal-fired and gas-fired power, lowering emissions and the need for air pollution control equipment in these facilities. The power segment in the global air pollution control market is anticipated to increase moderately during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Airex Industries Inc.

American Air Filter Co. Inc.

Andritz AG

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Camfil AB

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Doosan Lentjes GmbH

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

FLSmidth AS

Fujian Longking Co. Ltd.

GEA Group AG

General Electric Co.

Hamon S.A.

John Wood Group PLC

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

PAS Solutions BV

PBG S.A.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Thermax Ltd

Airex Industries Inc. - The company offers air pollution control products and services such as bin vents and shakers.

The company offers air pollution control products and services such as bin vents and shakers. American Air Filter Co. Inc. - The company offers air pollution control services and products such as general ventilation filters and gas phase filters.

The company offers air pollution control services and products such as general ventilation filters and gas phase filters. Andritz AG - The company offers air pollution control such as wet flue gas cleaning systems.

The Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,915.49 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.78%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (apartments and standalone houses), service (maintenance and cleaning), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Public awareness about environmental impacts is notably driving the residential air quality control market growth.

The air quality control systems market share in Canada is expected to increase by USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06%. This report extensively covers the air quality control systems market in Canada segmentation by type (electrostatic precipitator (ESP), flue gas desulfurization (FGD), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and others) and application (power generation, cement industry, iron and steel industry, chemical industry, and Others). One of the key factors driving the air quality control systems market growth in Canada is the government policies for air quality regulations.

Air Pollution Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.22 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PAS Solutions BV, PBG S.A., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Thermax Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

