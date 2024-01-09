Air Pollution Control Market size to grow by USD 48.08 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growing industrial development to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution control market is expected to grow by USD 48.08 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (power, industries, and others), product (scrubbers, catalyst converters, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Pollution Control Market 2024-2028

The growing industrial development is a key factor driving market growth. Growing industrial development increases the demand for Emission Control Systems like Scrubbers, Electrostatic Precipitators, Catalytic Converters, and Thermal Oxidizers. Furthermore, Industrial Cyclones, Activated Carbon, and Flue Gas Desulfurization technologies aid in curbing pollutants like NOx control systems, Particulate control, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), boosting the market's advancement to address environmental concerns.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the air pollution control market: Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, Freudenberg and Co. KG, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, KernelSphere Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PAS Solutions BV, PBG S.A., Thermax Ltd., Ducon, and Mittal Blowers Pvt. Ltd.

Air Pollution Control Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.94% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The Air Pollution Control Market witnesses a trend toward high-efficiency filters like Baghouse Filters and advanced Air Filtration Systems. This trend aligns with evolving Air Quality Monitoring, complying with stringent Emission Standards and Air Pollution Regulations. Industries prioritize sustainable technologies like Carbon Capture and Storage, elevating Pollution Control Equipment Manufacturing. Additionally, the focus on Indoor Air Quality is driving innovations in Air Pollution Analytics, shaping the market's direction toward enhanced filtration and regulatory compliance.

Significant Challenge

The ceasing of funding by the World Bank for E&P activities are significant challenge restricting market growth. This factor impacts research on Bioreactors, significant for Industrial Emission Reduction, and Automotive Emissions Control. The absence of funds hampers advancements in Clean Air Technology Innovations and Environmental Impact Assessments, affecting Government and Policy Initiatives for Public Health and Air Quality, and mitigating Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Additionally, this shortfall hampers progress in Atmospheric Dispersion Modeling and hinders the Renewable Energy Integration for pollution abatement.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by the power segment will be significant during the forecast period. Air pollution control equipment used for controlling air emissions from thermal energy plants and gas turbines is included in the power market segment. The adoption of clean energy sources may reduce the share of coal and natural gas-fired power stations, reducing their emissions and equipment needed to control air pollution in these facilities.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The baghouse filters market size is estimated to grow by USD 418.25 million at a CAGR of 6.87% between 2023 and 2028.

The dust suppression systems market is estimated to grow by USD 4,123.93 million at a CAGR of 5.12% between 2022 and 2027.

Air Pollution Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.97% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 48.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.94 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, Freudenberg and Co. KG, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, KernelSphere Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PAS Solutions BV, PBG S.A., Thermax Ltd., Ducon, and Mittal Blowers Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio