Air Pollution Control Market size to grow by USD 48.08 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growing industrial development to drive the growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Jan, 2024, 22:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution control market is expected to grow by USD 48.08 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (power, industries, and others), product (scrubbers, catalyst converters, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Pollution Control Market 2024-2028

The growing industrial development is a key factor driving market growth. Growing industrial development increases the demand for Emission Control Systems like Scrubbers, Electrostatic Precipitators, Catalytic Converters, and Thermal Oxidizers. Furthermore, Industrial Cyclones, Activated Carbon, and Flue Gas Desulfurization technologies aid in curbing pollutants like NOx control systems, Particulate control, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), boosting the market's advancement to address environmental concerns.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the air pollution control market: Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, Freudenberg and Co. KG, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, KernelSphere Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PAS Solutions BV, PBG S.A., Thermax Ltd., Ducon, and Mittal Blowers Pvt. Ltd.
  • Air Pollution Control Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 6.94% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend 

  • The Air Pollution Control Market witnesses a trend toward high-efficiency filters like Baghouse Filters and advanced Air Filtration Systems. This trend aligns with evolving Air Quality Monitoring, complying with stringent Emission Standards and Air Pollution Regulations. Industries prioritize sustainable technologies like Carbon Capture and Storage, elevating Pollution Control Equipment Manufacturing. Additionally, the focus on Indoor Air Quality is driving innovations in Air Pollution Analytics, shaping the market's direction toward enhanced filtration and regulatory compliance.

Significant Challenge

  • The ceasing of funding by the World Bank for E&P activities are significant challenge restricting market growth. This factor impacts research on Bioreactors, significant for Industrial Emission Reduction, and Automotive Emissions Control. The absence of funds hampers advancements in Clean Air Technology Innovations and Environmental Impact Assessments, affecting Government and Policy Initiatives for Public Health and Air Quality, and mitigating Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Additionally, this shortfall hampers progress in Atmospheric Dispersion Modeling and hinders the Renewable Energy Integration for pollution abatement.

Keg Segments:

  • The market share growth by the power segment will be significant during the forecast period. Air pollution control equipment used for controlling air emissions from thermal energy plants and gas turbines is included in the power market segment. The adoption of clean energy sources may reduce the share of coal and natural gas-fired power stations, reducing their emissions and equipment needed to control air pollution in these facilities.

Air Pollution Control Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.97%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 48.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.94

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, Freudenberg and Co. KG, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, KernelSphere Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PAS Solutions BV, PBG S.A., Thermax Ltd., Ducon, and Mittal Blowers Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

