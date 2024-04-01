Air Premia Joins TSA PreCheck® Program, Expediting Security Screening for U.S. Travelers

Starting March 28, 2024 , TSA Free Check program to be applied to LA, New York , and San Francisco routes

The third airline in Korea to join TSA Free Check, and achievement after 17 months of launching US routes

SEOUL, South Korea, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia (CEO Yoo, Myung-sub and Moon, Bo-kook) announced its participation in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck® program, effective March 28, 2024. The TSA PreCheck® program expedites the security screening process at participating U.S. airports. Air Premia is joining the program 17 months after it began services to and from the United States.

Air Premia B787-9 Dreamliner

Eligible passengers enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program can enjoy the expedites security screening process at Air Premia's U.S. gateway city airports—Los Angeles, Newark, and San Francisco (launching May 17, 2024).

Enrolled passengers will have a TSA Pre✓® logo on their boarding passes, allowing them to pass through a dedicated line for security screening. They do not have to remove their shoes, belts, and light jackets while keeping large electronic devices such as laptops in their bags.

U.S. citizens and permanent residents are eligible to enroll in the TSA PreCheck program by visiting the TSA website (tsa.gov/precheck) or enrollment locations. Once approved by TSA, a Known Traveler Number (KTN) will be issued, which can be used at check-in. For one low enrollment fee, TSA PreCheck membership is valid for 5 years.

Korean citizens enrolled in the Global Entry program, offered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to pre-approved travelers for expedited clearance upon arrival in the U.S., are also eligible to receive TSA PreCheck program benefits.

The TSA PreCheck program currently has more than 90 member airlines worldwide, and Air Premia is the third Korean national carrier to join.

CEO Yoo, Myung-sub said "We're committed to providing a safe and convenient travel experience to our passengers. By joining the TSA PreCheck program, we hope to further enhance our passengers' overall travel experience on Air Premia."

About Air Premia

Air Premia, the only long-haul specialized airline in South Korea, operates on the philosophy of being a "beloved airline that provides high-quality services with only the essentials" and offers premium services comparable to full-service carriers (FSCs) at reasonable prices.

Since commencing its first international flights in July 2022, Air Premia has rapidly established itself by flying to destinations such as Los Angeles, New York, Bangkok, and Narita. Notably, it operates long-haul routes that low-cost carriers (LCCs) typically do not cover, all while maintaining a competitive edge in pricing compared to FSCs. This aligns well with the current trend of "value-for-money travel." Starting from May 17th, Air Premia will also begin flights to San Francisco in the United States.

