Air Premia to Launch New Incheon-Washington, D.C. Route: Four weekly flights begin April 24, expanding the carrier's U.S. mainland network

Four weekly services starting April 24, becoming Air Premia's fourth U.S. mainland route after Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco

Five out of nine total routes now serve North America, strengthening Air Premia's position as a U.S.-focused hybrid carrier

First Korean carrier in 31 years to launch service to Washington, D.C. since 1995

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia, Korea's leading hybrid airline, announced today that it will begin operating four weekly scheduled flights on the Incheon–Washington Dulles (IAD) route starting April 24, 2026.

Air Premia Incheon–Washington, D.C. Flight Schedule (Local Time)

The Incheon–Washington, D.C. route has long been considered a strategically important market with limited capacity. With few Korean carriers offering nonstop service, travelers have had restricted options and largely relied on codeshare connections with U.S. airlines. Air Premia's entry is expected to play a significant role in increasing capacity and improving customer choice.

Washington, D.C. is home to the U.S. federal government, major international organizations, and research institutions, generating steady demand from public sector, diplomatic, and business travelers. Air Premia's new service will broaden nonstop travel options for passengers while marking a key milestone in the carrier's ongoing expansion of its North American network.

According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's Air Transport Information Portal, 175,273 passengers traveled this route in 2024, with 158,760 travelers recorded through November this year—demonstrating consistently strong traffic. With Air Premia's launch, travelers can expect additional capacity, more competitive fares, and expanded connecting options.

The new Incheon–Washington Dulles schedule operates every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, departing Incheon International Airport at 10:05 a.m. and arriving at 10:50 a.m. local time. The return flight departs Washington at 1:20 p.m. and arrives in Incheon at 5:45 p.m. the following day.

Schedules may be adjusted subject to government approval. Tickets will be available for purchase starting December 15.

With the addition of Washington, D.C., Air Premia now offers a balanced North American network spanning the U.S. West Coast (Los Angeles, San Francisco), East Coast (New York, Washington, D.C.), and Hawaii. The airline plans to further strengthen its position as a North America-focused hybrid carrier.

An Air Premia spokesperson said, "Washington, D.C. is a strategic route with consistently strong demand from government, international organizations, and research institutions. As we expand our North American network, we aim to provide even greater travel flexibility and convenience for both leisure and business passengers."

SOURCE Air Premia