Air Products Announces North American Price Increase for Liquid and Bulk Industrial Gas Products

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 1, 2020, or as contracts permit, Air Products (NYSE: APD) will increase product pricing, monthly service charges, and surcharges for merchant customers in North America. These adjustments include increases of:

Up to 15% for liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen

Up to 15% for liquid carbon dioxide

Up to 20% for monthly service charges

Some adjustments may be outside of these ranges based on specific situations. Helium, hydrogen and argon prices will also be increased based on supply/demand and cost situations and may be customer specific.



These adjustments are in response to increases in sourcing, production and delivery costs, and support continued investments in reliability, security, and safety.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

