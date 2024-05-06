Air Products Announces Successful Performance Test of AP-DMR™ LNG Process Technology for Coral South FLNG Facility

First Floating LNG Plant Using the Company's Proprietary AP-DMR™ LNG Process

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), the leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology and equipment has announced its dual mixed refrigerant LNG Process technology (AP-DMR™) and equipment, which has been deployed at the Coral South floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) plant in Mozambique, Africa, has successfully passed its performance test achieving LNG production above 3.4 million tons per year.

Air Products' dual mixed refrigerant LNG Process technology and equipment has passed its performance test and is operating on the Coral South floating LNG plant in Mozambique, Africa.

Air Products' proprietary AP-DMR LNG Process was selected because of its high efficiency, reliable operation, and compact footprint. AP-DMR's superior process efficiency combined with the use of aeroderivative machinery translates to a lower carbon intensity than all other LNG processes in floating service.

Coral South FLNG is Mozambique's first operating LNG project, and the first deep-water FLNG project for Africa. It is the second largest FLNG facility in the world. Air Products' involvement with this project started in 2013 with conceptual work, resulting in the selection of the AP-DMR LNG process technology and equipment, including the supply of two proprietary coil-wound main cryogenic heat exchangers (CWHEs), one for precooling and one for liquefaction within the facility.

The CWHEs for the Coral South project were fabricated at Air Products' LNG equipment manufacturing facility in Port Manatee, Florida. Additionally, Air Products provided expert, technical advisory services for the installation, commissioning, start-up, and performance testing.

"Having been selected to participate in this landmark project is a significant achievement and the first project to leverage our very efficient AP-DMR LNG process. Our supplied equipment having successfully completed performance testing is the direct result of the expertise and experience of our team, from all areas of the LNG business, working in close collaboration and in support of TP JGC Coral France (the EPC joint venture of Technip Energies France SAS and JGC Corporation) executing the project and Coral FLNG S.A. (the owner/operator)," said Dr. John Palamara, general manager – LNG at Air Products.

Air Products' AP-DMR LNG Process has also been selected for the Energía Costa Azul LNG land-based project in Mexico which is currently under construction.

Air Products has extensive experience in offshore, or floating LNG projects, having executed a rigorous 15-year FLNG development and marinization program to ensure the proprietary equipment and liquefaction processes would meet the requirements of demanding offshore conditions, such as extensive fatigue conditions that can affect mechanical integrity of equipment, and sea state induced motion conditions, which can affect process performance if not properly designed. As a result, Air Products' LNG business has supplied liquefaction technology and equipment to all four of the first deep water, offshore FLNG projects which include Shell Prelude, Petronas FLNG Satu, Petronas FLNG Dua, and Coral South FLNG.

Air Products is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its world-class Port Manatee facility which opened in January 2014, completed a 60% expansion in October 2019, and in July 2023 announced a significant investment to increase winding capacity to meet the needs of the ever-growing LNG industry.

Air Products' proprietary LNG technology, vital to helping meet the world's increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy, processes and cryogenically liquefies valuable natural gas for consumer and industrial use. For over 50 years Air Products has manufactured LNG heat exchangers, which currently operate in over 100 LNG trains in 20 countries around the world.

Typically, an LNG heat exchanger can be as large as over 15 feet (5 meters) in diameter and 180 feet (55 meters) long. A finished unit can weigh as much as 500 tons. Photos of Air Products' LNG technology can be downloaded for publication with proper attribution at: http://prphotolibrary.airproducts.com/ImageViewer.aspx?q=LNG.

Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment is the heart of an LNG production plant. The technology, in place at some of the most remote locations around the world, takes natural gas and unlocks its value by liquefying it and making it possible to ship it economically. Typically, the LNG is eventually re-gasified for energy uses.

The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

For more information on Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment, visit https://www.airproducts.com/lng.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $50 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Air Products Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

SOURCE Air Products