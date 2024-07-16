Air Products Appoints Eric Guter Vice President, Investor Relations

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that Eric Guter will assume the role of Vice President, Investor Relations effective September 30, 2024 succeeding Sidd Manjeshwar who will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

The two will work closely together over the coming months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of the Company's Investor Relations responsibilities. Guter will report to Melissa Schaeffer, Air Products' Chief Financial Officer.

"I want to thank Sidd for his significant contributions to Air Products and for continuing to build strong relationships with investors and analysts over the past few years," said Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Products. "Having had a very successful nearly 30-year career with Air Products, I know that Eric will bring a wealth of business experience and financial knowledge to the role, including tremendous expertise in hydrogen and the energy transition. He will be a great resource for the investment community as Air Products drives forward and executes its industrial gases and clean hydrogen growth strategy."

Guter joined Air Products in 1995. His career began in operations where he commissioned several of the Company's first hydrogen plants and subsequently became responsible for Air Products' refinery hydrogen production business serving national and global refining partners. He then transitioned to the commercial business area, taking on roles of increasing responsibility. In 2015, he became general manager for the Western Region and transitioned to executive director–Americas Growth Platforms in 2019 before taking his current role as vice president, Hydrogen for Mobility in 2022. Guter holds a degree in business management and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

Editor's note: Eric Guter's photo is available for download.

