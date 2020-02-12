Air Products Appoints Simon Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Relations, to Also Lead Company's Global Sustainability Efforts

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To drive the necessary consistent, transparent and centralized approach to communicating with the investment community and other key stakeholders focused on sustainability around the world, Air Products (NYSE:APD) announced today that Simon Moore, vice president, Investor Relations and Corporate Relations, will also lead the company's global sustainability efforts.

"The world is focused on sustainability, and so are we," said Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and CEO at Air Products. "The investment community is increasingly interested in the steps our company is taking to build a more sustainable future. Having Simon lead this effort will further raise the profile of our activities and give greater insight to our many stakeholders who consider environmental, social and governance criteria when assessing public companies."

In his expanded role, Moore will have global leadership responsibility for Air Products' sustainability strategy and goals and will lead the company's Sustainability Council.

Moore takes on this new accountability in addition to retaining responsibility for Investor Relations and Corporate Relations at Air Products. In the Investor Relations area, Moore is responsible for building and maintaining relationships with investors and analysts through an ongoing dialogue about Air Products' corporate, business and financial objectives and growth opportunities. As Corporate Relations lead, he has responsibility for the company's global government relations, community relations and philanthropy. Moore also serves as vice chairman of the Air Products Political Alliance Steering Committee, and president of the Air Products Foundation, a separately incorporated 501(c)(3) tax-exempt foundation designed to build meaningful relationships with charitable organizations that share Air Products' values.

Moore joined Air Products in 1990 as a Merchant Gases sales representative and subsequently supported hydrogen onsite business development. He was named tonnage business manager of the West Gulf Coast pipeline system in 1998. In 2004, he relocated to Taiwan and was named director, Fab Development, for Electronics, then global director, Electronic Materials, in 2007. He returned to the U.S. in 2010 as director, Investor Relations. He added responsibility for Corporate Relations in 2016. He received a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from The Pennsylvania State University in 1986 and an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University in 1994.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

