Air Products Awarded an "A" on MSCI's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Ratings

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), a leading global industrial gases company and world-leader in hydrogen supply, has been awarded an 'A' rating on MSCI's environmental, social and governance (ESG) Ratings.

The 'A' rating by MSCI was based on Air Products' improvements in its carbon management strategy, including carbon capture efforts, its announced goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050, and other sustainability initiatives. In its review, MSCI rated Air Products an ESG leader in its industry in two categories: clean tech, and safety and health.

"Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Air Products. We believe we have a critical role to play in addressing the significant sustainability and environmental challenges facing our world, and that is why Air Products has committed to invest $15 billion in first-mover, world-scale clean energy projects to accelerate the energy transition," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' Chairman, President and CEO. "We are pleased with this rating from MSCI and will continue to work hard every day to provide excellent service to our customers and innovate solutions while generating a cleaner future."

MSCI ESG Ratings measure a company's management of financially relevant ESG risks and opportunities. MSCI uses a rules-based methodology to identify industry leaders and laggards according to their exposure to ESG risks and how well a company manages those risks relative to peers.

The MSCI rating is the latest recognition for Air Products' ESG efforts. Earlier this year, Air Products was again included on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List. Recently, Air Products was listed in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook for 2024 for the 12th time. Air Products also was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024.

To learn more about Air Products' efforts, achievements and sustainability goals, visit Air Products' Sustainability website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $50 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

SOURCE Air Products