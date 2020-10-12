Air Products Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi to Receive Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Leadership Award from Chemical Marketing & Economics (CME)

BRANCHBURG, N.J. and LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemical Marketing & Economics, Inc. (CME) and Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced that Mr. Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Air Products, will receive the STEM Leadership Award for Outstanding Global Growth on December 7, 2021 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. In 2020, Air Products became the largest U.S. chemical company by market capitalization, announced a $2 billion project to support the national security and energy independence policies of Indonesia, and was selected to provide its world-leading and proprietary technology and equipment for a massive LNG project in Qatar. The most exciting 2020 development is the $7 billion NEOM project—the world's largest green hydrogen project to supply 650 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen for transportation globally, saving the world three million tons per year of carbon dioxide and eliminating smog-forming emissions and other pollutants from the equivalent of over 700,000 cars.

"Mr. Ghasemi's record of growth has been breathtaking—not only in financial returns, but also in developing an inclusive, winning team and supporting programs for diverse STEM talent," CME Co-Chair Ms. Ksenia Takhistova noted. "Under his visionary leadership we have seen exciting new growth strategies in gasification, carbon capture and hydrogen for mobility at Air Products, which accelerate its global expansion," CME Co-Chair Mr. Steve Barnett stated. "His vision enables the next generation of STEM professionals to participate in the company's success," said Mr. George Rodriguez, the founder of STEM Leadership Awards.

Mr. Ghasemi was delighted with the recognition. "It is an honor to accept this award on behalf of the more than 17,000 Air Products employees in over 50 countries who through their hard work, dedication to safety and commitment, enable the growth of our company and create opportunities for the next generation of STEM professionals," he said. "CME initiatives on STEM programs that attract and encourage students to accelerate sustainable innovation in chemicals, materials and life sciences are essential in solving the challenges facing humanity, including the need for sustainable energy, health care, clean water supply, transportation, and the environment."

Seifi Ghasemi became chairman, president and chief executive officer of Air Products in July 2014. In this role, he is focused on setting the strategy and policies of the company, developing leadership, and meeting shareholder commitments. Mr. Ghasemi is a member of The Business Council, an association of the chief executive officers of the world's most important business enterprises. In 2020, he was appointed to the Board of Directors of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. In 2019 he was elected to the Board of Directors of the US-China Business Council. Mr. Ghasemi also was the recipient of the 2017 biennial International Palladium Medal from the Société de Chimie Industrielle for his distinguished contributions to the chemical industry.

Prior to joining Air Products, from 2001 to 2014 Mr. Ghasemi served as chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwood Holdings, a global leader in inorganic specialty chemicals and advanced materials that was acquired by Albemarle Corporation in January 2015. In 1997-2001 he held leadership roles at GKN, a global industrial company, including positions as director of the Main Board of GKN, plc; and chairman and chief executive officer of GKN Sinter Metals, Inc. and Hoeganes Corporation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ghasemi spent nearly 20 years with The BOC Group (the industrial gas company which is now part of Linde AG) in positions including director of the Main Board of BOC Group, plc; president of BOC Gases Americas; and chairman and chief executive officer of BOC Process Plants Ltd. and Cryostar.

Mr. Ghasemi earned his undergraduate degree from Abadan Institute of Technology and holds an M.S. degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University. He also was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Lafayette College in 2017 and an honorary Doctor of Engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology in 2018.

The CME STEM Leadership Awards™ honors leaders with distinction in harnessing the transformative power of chemistry to advance humanity. Past honorees include Henry Kravis (KKR), James and Marilyn Simons (Simons Foundation), Ed Breen (DowDuPont), David Skorton (Smithsonian), James Green (NASA), David Cote (Honeywell), Craig Venter (HLI, Celera Genomics), Robert Langer (MIT) and Roy Vagelos (Merck).

Leaders in industry, finance, philanthropy and academia will participate in CME's STEM Leadership Awards™ reception and gala luncheon. Funds raised at the event will help advance exciting STEM programs including free student industry luncheons, Chemistry Festivals, and the award-winning annual CME-NASA Symposiums aimed at advancing science and technology for humanity's journey to Mars.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion, making it the largest American chemical company by market capitalization. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About CME

With roots that date back to 1954, Chemical Marketing & Economics, Inc. (CME) is a forward-looking 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating diverse STEM talent and leadership for sustainable innovation in energy, materials and life sciences. CME brings together Nobel Laureates and the leaders of industry, government, academia, philanthropy, and the public to share cutting-edge insights through exciting events and award-winning programs, such as the STEM Leadership Awards and the CME NASA Symposiums. www.cme-stem.org

