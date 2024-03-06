Air Products' Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 13

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi will speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. USET.

Access to the session is available via Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

