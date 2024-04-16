Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi to Deliver Keynote Address at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention

Regional and Business Leaders from Air Products Will Also Highlight Clean Hydrogen's Critical Role in the Energy Transition

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Canadian Hydrogen Convention at 9:45 a.m. MT/11:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at the Edmonton Convention Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Centered on "Generating a Cleaner Future with Hydrogen," Ghasemi's remarks will reflect Air Products' energy transition leadership, including more than 65 years of hydrogen expertise and the Company's megaprojects in execution in Canada and around the world to deliver clean hydrogen at scale.

"Clean hydrogen is key to decarbonizing hard-to-abate industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors of the economy and to meeting climate goals," said Ghasemi. "As the leading global hydrogen supplier, we have made a more than $15 billion commitment to clean energy projects around the world, including our landmark net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton."

Other regional and business leads from Air Products are also scheduled to speak at the third-annual Canadian Hydrogen Convention:

Rachel Smith , Air Products Canada's Vice President and General Manager, will deliver a presentation entitled, "Transforming Ambition into Action: Accelerating our Net-Zero Journey," at 10 a.m. MT / 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday , April 24 in Hall D of the Convention Centre.

, Air Products Canada's Vice President and General Manager, will deliver a presentation entitled, "Transforming Ambition into Action: Accelerating our Net-Zero Journey," at / , April 24 in Hall D of the Convention Centre. Alison Hawkins , Air Products' General Manager, Hydrogen for Mobility Americas, will host a technical session, "California Dreaming: AI-Enabled Learnings from Early Demonstration Hydrogen Refueling Stations," at 9:30 a.m. MT / 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday , April 24 in the Alberta Innovates Room of the Convention Centre.

Convention attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #614 on the exhibit floor to learn more about Air Products' net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton and the company's hydrogen solutions for the industrial and mobility sectors.

Air Products Canada currently operates three hydrogen production facilities in Alberta, and a 55-kilometer hydrogen pipeline in the Alberta Industrial Heartland. The company also operates a hydrogen production facility, a 30-kilometer pipeline network and a liquefaction facility in Sarnia, Ontario.

Air Products is building a net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton using advanced process technology that enables the cost-effective capture of more than 90 percent of carbon emissions for permanent sequestration safely underground. The new complex also includes a world-scale hydrogen liquefaction facility to accelerate the use of hydrogen as an emission-free transportation fuel across western Canada. In addition, to avoid the indirect emissions associated with using grid electrical power, the project includes a 100 percent hydrogen-fueled power generation unit that has the capability to export clean power to Alberta's grid.

The complex will be integrated with neighboring Imperial Oil Limited's new renewable diesel facility. Imperial will produce renewable diesel from locally sourced non-petroleum feedstocks, using a process that produces a biogenic renewable off-gas (ROG) by-product. This ROG will be used as a feedstock within the Air Products hydrogen complex, displacing natural gas and further enhancing the overall carbon emissions profile. The combination of utilizing a renewable feedstock and power export more than offset any emissions not directly captured to produce hydrogen on a net-zero basis.

The net-zero facility also will be connected to Air Products' existing 55-kilometer hydrogen pipeline network in the Alberta Heartland to support refining and petrochemical customers in reducing the carbon intensity of their operations and products.

In addition, Air Products is building the first commercial-scale multi-modal hydrogen refueling station in Edmonton―located near Air Products' net-zero hydrogen energy complex―to serve heavy-duty and light-duty vehicles. The Company continues to progress development of a hydrogen fueling and transportation corridor in Alberta.

The Company has hands-on operating experience with over 250 hydrogen fueling station projects in 20 countries and the company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million fueling operations annually.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

