Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at the 3rd Hydrogen Americas Summit in Washington, D.C.

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seifi Ghasemi, will share Air Products' vision for a hydrogen economy in the Americas during a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday, October 2 at the 3rd Hydrogen Americas Summit at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

"This is a critical moment for the hydrogen economy and the energy transition. Industry and government leaders have come together to take the steps needed to build a solid foundation for a cleaner energy future and the beginnings of a robust hydrogen economy," said Ghasemi. "Now is the time for action, to build momentum to scale infrastructure quickly and incentivize customer demand. Air Products is fully supportive of these efforts and has publicly stated that it will commit at least $15 billion through 2027 to clean energy megaprojects around the world to accelerate the energy transition."

Hosted by the Sustainable Energy Council and the U.S. Department of Energy, the Summit is a gathering of government representatives, hydrogen and energy stakeholders, service providers and end-users to identify opportunities and get insights into the latest projects and policy developments to move the industry forward.

In addition to Ghasemi's fireside chat, Air Products' Global Vice President, Hydrogen, Eric Guter, will participate in a panel discussion titled "An Outlook for Hydrogen's Future," at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

"The promise of a clean energy future powered with hydrogen is real, but we must act with urgency. Clean hydrogen can be produced and delivered to provide real and verifiable carbon dioxide emission reductions to achieve decarbonization goals," said Guter. "Every ton of carbon dioxide that is abated or captured today will have a long-lasting, positive impact for the future."

This year's Hydrogen Americas Summit will be held shortly before National Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day, which is October 8. Now in its 9th year, National Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day was created to help raise awareness of hydrogen as a clean energy technology. October 8 (10/08) was chosen in reference to the atomic weight of hydrogen, which is 1.008.

As the world's largest hydrogen producer, Air Products has experience across the full value chain for hydrogen and is driving sustainable growth by building, owning and operating the world's largest production, carbon capture, transportation and fueling projects related to hydrogen. The company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million fuelings annually across 20 countries. With over 60 years of global hydrogen experience operating in over 50 countries, Air Products has the proven capability and know-how to make hydrogen through all available production methods and to distribute this increasingly important emission-free fuel safely, reliably, and economically.

