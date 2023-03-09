Air Products' Cold Zone to Highlight Freezing and Chilling Solutions for Seafood Processors at Seafood Expo North America

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase freezing and chilling solutions for seafood processors at its "Cold Zone" booth at Seafood Expo North America from March 12-14 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Among the technologies featured will be Air Products' Freshline® IQF+ Tunnel Freezer, which provides a highly efficient design that allows seafood processors to produce consistent, high-quality Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) products in larger throughputs than standard spray freezing cryogenic IQF freezers. Also on display will be Air Products' Freshline® MP Tunnel Freezer, a state-of-the-art multi-purpose freezer designed to provide exceptional performance and optimal flexibility while incorporating the latest international hygiene features.

Expo attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth 1074 to speak with industry specialists about their specific processes and challenges. Seafood processors will discover the many benefits of Air Products' Freshline® solutions to improve a variety of processes, such as food freezing and chilling. The extremely cold temperatures of these cryogenic gases enable food products to be chilled or frozen in minutes instead of the hours traditionally required with alternative systems. This rapid freeze results in smaller product weight losses and helps to ensure moisture and quality are maintained longer.

For more than a half-century, Air Products' liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) have been used to chill products to the ideal forming temperature. In the food industry, liquid nitrogen and CO 2 are commonly used to power tunnel and spiral freezers for the final preservation of food before it is packaged and shipped. These freezers offer customers smaller footprints and significantly lower cost compared to mechanical systems.

A leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates food laboratories in the United States, Europe and Asia, where the company can test a customer's product on commercial-scale equipment to determine the feasibility of using cryogenic freezing or chilling for their specific process and quantify the cost benefits of using cryogenics. The company also provides engineering services, as well as on-site testing capability and processing audits to reduce cryogen consumption.

To learn more about Air Products' participation at Seafood North America and the company's complete portfolio of Freshline® solutions for seafood processors, visit Air Products' Cold Zone website.

