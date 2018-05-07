Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell's Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries

These moves extend Air Products' offerings in synthesis gas (syngas) to provide turn-key sale-of-gas gasification facilities for solids (coal and biomass) and liquids (refinery residues). In its sale-of-gas business model, Air Products finances, builds, owns, operates and maintains the gas production plant, enabling customers to focus attention and capital on their primary business.

"Air Products now has immediate access to Shell's proven technology and a successful business, with that technology already in place at nearly 200 gasification systems delivering syngas around the world," said Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seifi Ghasemi. "Beyond a strong operating base, we now have a robust technological foundation that builds on our core focus supplying the full range of industrial gases to our customers."

Gasification technologies offer a way to take varied lower-value feedstocks and convert them in a lower-emission manner into syngas. Air Products can then provide this syngas to customers to make higher-value products. Shell has been at the forefront of gasification research and innovation over the past 50 years, with reports showing 170 Shell gasification process (SGP) and 34 coal gasifiers built, and currently, 96 SGP and 24 Shell coal gasification process gasifiers in operation worldwide.

"The core value of this acquisition is the ability to build on more than 40 years of Air Products' gasification experience and the opportunity to fully explore sale-of-gas outsourcing options to produce and supply syngas for customers planning to use gasification. This is a great fit for us as Shell's strong track record in reliability and efficiency complements our own sale-of-gas offerings, which have the highest reliability levels," Ghasemi added.

This acquisition of Shell's gasification process capabilities will further support previously announced projects by Air Products such as Lu'An in Changzhi, Shanxi Province, China, which the Company has successfully closed, as announced on its fiscal second quarter earnings call, as well as for future projects.

Through the new strategic alliance between Air Products and Shell in liquids (residue) gasification, Air Products will offer complete sale-of-gas residue gasification facilities to the refining industry and will be a project operating partner for the supply of industrial gases in the strategic alliance. The alliance will leverage Shell's technology lead in the liquids (residue) gasification area, as demonstrated at the world-scale Jazan combined gasification/refinery project under construction in Jazan Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

For more information about Air Products' full offerings for gasification and syngas: www.airproducts.com/SyngasSolutions.

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

Royal Dutch Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects. For further information, visit www.shell.com.



