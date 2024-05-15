Air Products' Eric Guter, Global Vice President, Hydrogen, to Provide Keynote Address at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Las Vegas on May 20

Air Products will Showcase its Hydrogen Solutions for the Heavy-Duty Trucking Industry at the Expo

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Eric Guter, Global Vice President, Hydrogen, will provide a keynote address, titled "Preparing for a Zero-Emission Trucking Future," at 12:30 p.m. PT on Monday, May 20 at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"Clean hydrogen is the solution to decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy-duty transportation," said Guter. "As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products has made a commitment to invest $15 billion in clean energy projects around the globe to accelerate the energy transition and build the robust ecosystem needed to meet our collective climate change goals and generate a cleaner future for everyone."

Expo attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #2030 on the exhibit floor to learn more about Air Products' hydrogen solutions for the heavy-duty trucking and transportation sectors and meet our team of energy innovators.

For more than a decade, ACT Expo has united the transportation sector in its effort to reduce emissions from the movement of goods, the service industry and passenger transportation, while also driving economic sustainability. This year's Expo will be held from May 20 to May 23.

As the world's largest hydrogen producer, Air Products has experience across the full value chain for hydrogen and is driving sustainable growth by building, owning and operating the world's largest production, carbon capture, transportation and fueling projects related to hydrogen. The company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million refuelings annually across 20 countries. With over 65 years of global hydrogen experience operating in over 50 countries, Air Products has the proven capability and know-how to make hydrogen through all available production methods and to distribute this increasingly important emission-free fuel safely, reliably, and economically.

For more detailed information visit Air Products' hydrogen fueling for trucks webpage.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $50 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

SOURCE Air Products