Air Products Honors Company Fellows, Engineers and Scientists for Technical and Industry Excellence

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) recently held a virtual award ceremony to formally recognize two Fellows and 12 Distinguished Engineers and Scientists for their technical expertise, business contributions, strong industry presence and commitment to Air Products' core values.

"Technical excellence is at the core of what we do at Air Products. It has provided a strong base to build the efficient process systems, plants and facilities that are our foundation. It also allows us to pursue world-scale megaprojects around the world and successfully complete those projects to help speed the energy transition to a cleaner future," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' chairman, president and chief executive officer. "The talents, initiative and creativity of these individuals we are recognizing not only have played a direct role in our past successes but also will do so in our future success, and I look forward to their continued contributions to Air Products' team in the future."

The Air Products Corporate Fellow Award is the highest level of achievement among Company technical experts. The recipients have had a significant impact on Air Products' business success, demonstrated strong technical leadership and possess substantial technical knowledge and judgement. In addition, Fellow Award winners provide the valuable contribution of acting as teachers and mentors to other employees to ensure knowledge transfer in key business areas.

The 2021 recognized Fellows are Derek Miller, director of Process Safety, and Dr. Stephen C. Tentarelli, chief mechanical engineer.

The Distinguished Engineer and Scientist honorees were recognized for their proficiency in key skill areas such as technical knowledge, breadth and judgement, creative problem-solving, innovation and technical leadership. Honorees also provided a measurable, positive impact on Air Products' business success and are externally active in their area of industry expertise through patents, publications and contributions to industry associations, alliances and partnerships with other companies and universities.

This year's Fellows and Distinguished Engineer and Scientist honorees have more than 350 years of combined experience at Air Products.

