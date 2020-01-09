Air Products Introduces Its New Freshline® QuickChill™ Injector for Rapid Chilling of Sauces and Liquids

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE: APD) latest innovation in cryogenic food processing solutions enables food manufacturers to quickly and efficiently chill sauces and liquids. The new Freshline® QuickChill™ Injector has been designed to reduce chilling times and increase throughput of a variety of liquid products, such as sauces, soups, dressings, marinades, pie fillings and purees.

Using the rapid cooling power of liquid nitrogen, the QuickChill Injector chills sauces and liquid products in minutes instead of hours, eliminating process bottlenecks and giving food manufacturers the capability to double or even triple production rates. This quick chilling also provides food manufacturers with peace of mind in complying with USDA cooling guidelines that require cooked liquid products to be chilled to 40°F (4°C) within five to six hours.

The QuickChill unit comes in a standard model that can easily be fitted to a variety of new or existing kettles and vessels, eliminating the need to invest in additional kettles, equipment or floor space. With optional Air Products Process Intelligence technology, food manufacturers can monitor, control and track injector operation through a temperature sensor and IIoT-enabled communication technology.

A leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates a state-of-the-art food lab in Allentown, Pa., where the company can test a customer's product on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process, quantify the cost versus benefits of using cryogenics, and optimize their food processing operation. The company also provides engineering services, as well as on-site testing capability and processing audits to reduce cryogen consumption.

Air Products has been supplying the food industry with gases, equipment and technology for over 60 years. To learn more about the company's range of Freshline® solutions for food processing, call 800-654-4567 or visit www.airproducts.com/food.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

SOURCE Air Products

Related Links

http://www.airproducts.com

