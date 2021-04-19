Air Products' Kochi Industrial Gas Complex Reliably Supplying Syngas to Bharat Petroleum in India

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world leader in industrial gases megaproject development and execution, today announced that the Kochi Industrial Gas Complex is reliably supplying syngas to the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Project (PDPP) at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Kochi Refinery. This is the company's second supply contract with BPCL at Kochi. Air Products already operates a world-scale industrial gas complex which was commissioned in 2017, and inaugurated in 2018, to support the BPCL Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) at the same location.

Dr. Samir J. Serhan, chief operating officer, Air Products said: "Air Products is privileged to supply syngas and aid BPCL's entry in the petrochemical market. I am proud of the teams who have shown exceptional resilience and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. The work they have done to support this facility shows how persistently we exhibit our core values of safety, speed, simplicity, and self-confidence in this region and around the globe. Kochi is a shining example of our ability to come together as a team, wherever we are in the world, to execute large-scale, essential industrial gas projects for our valued customers."

Sanjay Khanna, executive director of BPCL Kochi Refinery, said: "We are happy to continue our association with Air Products and congratulate the Air Products team for their commitment to safety, timely and reliable supply of products to the PDPP. The Syngas supplied by Air Products is a critical component for PDPP and will enable BPCL's entry in the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical market in a big way. This represents a significant multi-national company investment in India and support for India's vision to become self-reliant. PDPP will produce niche products like Acrylic acid, Oxo-alcohols and Acrylates utilizing industrial gases supplied by Air Products."

Adding his appreciation, Anand Chordia, managing director, Air Products India, said: "The supply of syngas at the Kochi Industrial Gas Complex reinforces Air Products India's capabilities to execute large-scale projects indigenously through detailed engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and through to reliable supply."

Krishnan Jaishankar, Kochi Facility head, Air Products India said: "We are delighted to expand our offerings to BPCL and strengthen our association further. I am pleased that we made this brownfield project a reality despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and while continuing to deliver strong safety and operating performance from our existing plant."

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the Company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

