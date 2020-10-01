Air Products Launches Improved Website, Reflecting Continued Focus on Providing Excellent Service to Customers

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) has launched its improved airproducts.com website, marking another milestone in the company's continuing commitment to provide excellent service to customers and to connect with all of its stakeholders.

Launched in concert with the company's 80th anniversary, airproducts.com showcases the industrial gases and applications expertise that enable customers to sustainably boost productivity, reduce energy consumption and lower emissions. The site also reflects the significant evolution of Air Products into a world-leading provider of gasification, carbon capture, and hydrogen for mobility solutions to address pressing energy and environmental challenges.

The website features a more contemporary, visually impactful online experience with a customer-focused navigation. Key features, which are highlighted in a new launch video, include:

Simplified structure and better search capability to help visitors find needed information quickly and connect with Air Products;

Significant design enhancements for mobile users accessing the site via a smartphone or tablet;

Interactive tools to aid customers in identifying optimal industrial gases, equipment or services;

Account management and online ordering via MyAirProducts SM customer portal;

customer portal; A new Innovation portal showcasing Air Products' core strengths and capabilities in engineering, technology and its build-own-operate business model, including megaprojects; and

Easy access to company information for investors (Investor section), media (News Center), prospective employees (Careers section), and the world community (Sustainability section).

"Driven by our higher purpose, the people of Air Products are never satisfied. This new version of our website, launched as we mark 80 years in business, shows their drive to innovate and collaborate alongside our customers and improve our world," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to launching airproducts.com, Air Products also has launched improved websites for the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Middle East. Air Products is deploying a total of 26 individual websites to provide localized content and a personalized visitor experience.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion, making it the largest American chemical company by market capitalization. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

