Air Products' LNG Technology Selected for Energia Costa Azul Export Project in Mexico

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), the world's leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology and equipment, has signed an agreement to provide its proprietary LNG technology, equipment and related process license and advisory services to the Energia Costa Azul (ECA) LNG Export Terminal Project. Air Products' world-leading LNG manufacturing facility in Port Manatee, Florida will manufacture the coil wound heat exchangers (CWHE) for its AP-DMR™ LNG Process technology, which will then be shipped to the project export terminal site in Ensenada, Mexico. ECA LNG is a joint venture between Sempra LNG, IEnova and Total.

"ECA LNG is a new customer for Air Products' LNG business, and we are pleased our AP-DMR process technology was selected to assist them in meeting their LNG business goals for the first phase of this strategic west coast North America LNG project. This project will showcase the innovative benefits of our technology, as it will utilize our highly efficient and cost effective dual mixed refrigerant (DMR) process for this unique, compact site location. Our recently expanded manufacturing facility can serve all customer needs in terms of LNG production capacity and reinforces our commitment and presence to serve all the LNG markets worldwide, from baseload mega trains to mid-scale bunkering facilities to small-scale facilities," said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, chief operating officer at Air Products.

Air Products' LNG equipment will be able to produce approximately three million tons per annum at the Ensenada location. Under the agreement, Air Products' DMR process technology, as well as engineering, design and manufacturing of the heat exchanger equipment for the liquefaction section, will be supplied for the single production train. The process uses Air Products' proprietary CWHE technology. This DMR process is particularly well suited for not only this land-based baseload LNG facility in Mexico, but also for Arctic locations and for offshore, floating LNG applications. The highly efficient process and CWHE equipment design, combined with fuel-efficient mechanical drivers, significantly reduces the greenhouse gas emissions from the liquefaction process.

Air Products will build the LNG heat exchangers at its Port Manatee, Florida manufacturing facility. Air Products opened its Port Manatee facility in January 2014 and completed a 60% expansion in October 2019 to meet the needs of the ever-growing LNG industry. In October 2018, Air Products dedicated a new LNG equipment test facility (ETF), which will enable Air Products to improve the reliability and yield produced from its LNG equipment and to design new equipment.

Air Products' proprietary LNG technology, vital to helping meet the world's increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy, processes and cryogenically liquefies valuable natural gas for consumer and industrial use. For over 50 years Air Products has manufactured LNG heat exchangers, which currently operate in over 100 LNG trains in 20 countries around the world.

Typically, an LNG heat exchanger can be as large as over 15 feet (5 meters) in diameter and 180 feet (55 meters) long. A finished unit can weigh as much as 500 tons. Photos of Air Products' LNG technology can be downloaded for publication at http://prphotolibrary.airproducts.com/ImageViewer.aspx?q=LNG.

Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment is the heart of an LNG production plant. The technology, in place at some of the most remote locations around the world, takes natural gas and unlocks its value by liquefying it and making it possible to economically ship it. The LNG is eventually re-gasified for energy uses.

The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers, and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

