Air Products Membrane Solutions Announces $10 Million Investment to Significantly Increase Membrane Production Capacity at its St. Louis Facility

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), the global leader in the production of gas separation and purification membranes, today announced a project to significantly increase hollow fiber membrane production at its St. Louis, Missouri facility.

"We're excited to announce this investment in our production facility that will deliver substantial capacity and efficiency enhancements to support the growing membrane markets. This project will create additional highly-skilled job opportunities for the market as well as enable us to better support our customers in this dynamic supply chain environment," said Nick Sillitto, Air Products' Site Manager of the St. Louis facility. "Membrane Solutions has been a pioneer and leader in this space for over 40 years. With this investment, Membrane Solutions is well positioned to support its existing applications as well as emerging technologies, for the next 40 years."

The production improvement project at the facility is driven by strong customer demand in the biogas and hydrogen recovery applications, as well as customer needs for the use of nitrogen for the aerospace industry and dehydration products.

This capacity improvement effort will impact product lines such as the PRISM® GreenDry membrane dryer and the PRISM® GreenSep membrane separator, which provide customers in the biogas industry with dehydration and upgrading solutions that add design flexibility to a customer's biogas system. The project also increases the production of PRISM® N2Sep membranes, which are the foundation of Air Products' recently announced PRISM® InertPro Membrane System, a new nitrogen generator for the energy and gas industry that is optimized with a flexible modular design to focus on efficiency and lower energy nitrogen generation.

Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. Air Products designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a full portfolio of PRISM® Membrane Separators, Marine Systems, and Engineered-to-Order Systems to protect lives and goods at sea, on land, and in the air. Air Products' systems are also designed to create more sustainable energy sources and raise productivity across a variety of industries and applications.

Air Products Membrane Solutions' key offerings include:

PRISM ® Membrane Separators – Consist of thousands of polymeric hollow fibers that act as a molecular filter to separate gases into individual elements, including methane, nitrogen or hydrogen. Offered to value-added packagers as an original equipment manufacturer component inside specialized systems. Industries served include aerospace, offshore drilling, food and beverage, transportation, and defense.





Marine Systems - Air Products is the world's most experienced and largest supplier of marine-based membrane systems serving several market segments including dual-fuel systems, chemical tankers, oil platforms and liquefied natural gas carriers. More than 1,800 ships worldwide currently use separation systems based on Air Products' membrane technology.





Engineered-to-Order-Systems - Large industrial membrane systems for nitrogen generation and process gas applications, which are fully customized to customer specifications serving the oil and gas industry, ammonia plants, chemical manufacturing facilities, and renewable diesel production.





Global Service and Support - Provides maintenance and optimization of membrane systems, offering health checks, replacement parts, remote monitoring, and other services to keep membranes operating at peak performance.

For more information on Air Products Membrane Solutions visit airproducts.com/membranes.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

