Air Products Membrane Solutions to Introduce PRISM® InertPro Nitrogen Membrane System at the Middle East Oil and Gas Show in Bahrain

­LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), the global leader in the production of gas separation and purification membranes, will highlight its new PRISM® InertPro nitrogen membrane system at the Middle East Oil and Gas Show at Exhibition World Bahrain, in the Sakhir area of Bahrain, from February 19-21.

"Air Products is continually working to innovate to provide the best solutions for our customers," said Dr. Erin Sorensen, General Manager, Air Products Membrane Solutions. "The new PRISM® InertPro is an example of the creative products our team continues to produce to help our customers meet their sustainability goals."

The PRISM® InertPro is a new nitrogen membrane system for the energy, oil and gas industry that is based on an innovative, flexible modular platform providing nitrogen systems exhibiting world-class efficiencies.

Air Products Membrane Solutions specialists will be on hand at the Air Products booth to share information on a range of solutions available for the energy, oil and gas industry. Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. Air Products designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a full portfolio of PRISM® Membrane Separators, Marine Systems, and Engineered-to-Order Systems to protect lives and goods at sea, on land, and in the air. Air Products' systems are also designed to create more sustainable energy sources and raise productivity across a variety of industries and applications.

Air Products Membrane Solutions' key offerings include:

PRISM ® Membrane Separators – Consist of thousands of polymeric hollow fibers that act as a molecular filter to separate gases into individual elements, including nitrogen and hydrogen. Offered to value added packagers as an original equipment manufacturer component inside specialized systems. Industries served include aerospace, offshore drilling, food and beverage, transportation, and defense.





Membrane Separators – Consist of thousands of polymeric hollow fibers that act as a molecular filter to separate gases into individual elements, including nitrogen and hydrogen. Offered to value added packagers as an original equipment manufacturer component inside specialized systems. Industries served include aerospace, offshore drilling, food and beverage, transportation, and defense. Marine Systems - Air Products is the world's most experienced and largest supplier of marine-based membrane systems serving several market segments including dual-fuel powered ships, chemical tankers, oil platforms and liquefied natural gas carriers. More than 1,800 ships worldwide currently use separation systems based on Air Products' membrane technology.





Engineered-to-Order-Systems – Large industrial membrane systems for nitrogen generation and process gas applications which are fully customized to customer specifications serving the oil and gas industry, ammonia plants, petrochemical plants and renewable diesel production.





Global Service and Support - Provides maintenance and optimization of membrane systems, offering health checks, replacement parts, remote monitoring, and other services to keep membranes operating at peak performance.

For more information on Air Products Membrane Solutions visit airproducts.com/membranes.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products