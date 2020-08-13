Air Products Moves into Top 10 Rankings of Most Sustainable Companies for Social Factors by Barron's

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), a leading global industrial gases company, has again been named to Barron's List of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies. Barron's recently reranked its Top 100 listing based on social factors to create a second model portfolio. Based on those social factor based rankings, Air Products rose from 33rd to 10th.

"We are proud to again be recognized by Barron's for our commitment to sustainability," said Simon Moore, Air Products' vice president Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability. "At Air Products, sustainability is part of our higher purpose, and this recognition, which is focused on social factors, validates our overall efforts to collaborate with our partners, employees and communities to continue to build a more sustainable future."

To determine its Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies, Barron's works with Calvert Research and Management, an investment firm focused on responsible investing owned by Eaton Vance. Calvert Research and Management, which has approximately $20 billion of assets under management, invests in companies based on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria. The Barron's 100 Most Sustainable List is based on 28 ESG categories covering 230 indicators. This year, Barron's reranked the companies solely on societal factors across 13 categories such as how companies treat their employees, customers and communities.

Being ranked in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in America is the latest recognition for Air Products' sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts in 2020. Recently EcoVadis, a multinational CSR ratings agency, awarded Air Products a gold medal for its Corporate Social Responsibility performance for the third year in a row. Also, Air Products was named to 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for the ninth consecutive year and included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2020, published by S&P Global, one of the most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on corporate responsibility performance. The Company was also included in the 2020 Carbon Clean 200 list.

To learn more about Air Products' commitment to sustainability, please view our most recent Sustainability Report.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

SOURCE Air Products

Related Links

http://www.airproducts.com/

