Air Products Named One of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2023 by Forbes Magazine

Air Products Jumped into the Top Four in the Annual Rankings­ and Ranked First in its Industry Group

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) has been named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2023 by Forbes Magazine. Air Products moved up to number four in the annual overall rankings, up from 17th in 2022; and is ranked as the top company in the construction, oil and gas operations, mining and chemicals industry group.

"Part of Air Products' Higher Purpose is to be the most diverse company in the industrial gas industry. Diversity runs through everything we do at Air Products, and we strive every day to create a culture where everyone knows they belong and matter," said Mindy Fitzgerald, Air Products' Global Director Diversity, Culture and Engagement. "We are proud to again be recognized by Forbes and know there is always more work to be done as we continue to reimagine what's possible in our workplace while continuing to build and evolve our inclusive culture."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its annual list of America's Best Employers for Diversity. To determine the ranking, Statista surveyed approximately 45,000 U.S. employees for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on criteria including:

Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups. Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered. Key Performance Indicators: Extensive research was carried out to evaluate how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best-practices. These included the presence of resource groups within the company, the publication of diversity data, and the share of women in board and executive positions.

Air Products' inclusion on the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list is the latest recognition for its efforts to build the most diverse industrial gas company workforce in the world. In 2022, Air Products again received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index. Air Products also earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the 13th consecutive year and was again named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

Additional details on Air Products' diversity and inclusion efforts can be found at airproducts.com/diversity.

About Air Products



Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of more than $60 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products