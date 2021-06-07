Air Products Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report - "Sustainable Growth for a Sustainable Future"

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) published its 2021 Sustainability Report today detailing the Company's sustainability goals, achievements and showcasing how its industrial gases and expertise help customers reduce their environmental impact. The report also provides stakeholders with economic, environmental and social performance data, in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards "Core" option.

"Put simply, sustainability is our growth strategy at Air Products. Sustainability creates our growth opportunities, and our growth opportunities support our sustainability goals and focus," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout 2020, the world has faced unparalleled challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am extremely proud of the work of our talented and committed team at Air Products for working tirelessly to safely operate our more than 750 production facilities around the world to supply customers with essential industrial gases and execute global megaprojects that are enabling a transition to a cleaner energy future."

The Sustainability Report highlights Air Products' "Third by '30" goal to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions intensity (kg CO 2 /MM BTU) by one-third by 2030 from a 2015 baseline. This year's report also continues Air Products' "Grow, Conserve, and Care" sustainability framework and covers important sustainability priorities based on feedback from key stakeholders.

That strategy has produced positive results, as Air Products achieved many of its 2020 sustainability goals, established in 2016. Below are a few highlights and results of the "Grow, Conserve and Care" focus:

Grow – In 2020, Air Products generated 57 percent of revenues from sustainable offerings, and Air Products' industrial gases and technologies enabled customers to avoid the equivalent of 72 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. This figure is three times Air Products' own direct and indirect CO 2 emissions.

– In 2020, Air Products generated 57 percent of revenues from sustainable offerings, and Air Products' industrial gases and technologies enabled customers to avoid the equivalent of 72 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. This figure is three times Air Products' own direct and indirect CO emissions. Conserve – Air Products avoided 1.3 million metric tons of CO 2 e through efficiency improvements and continued to build on its leading technologies for gasification, carbon capture and hydrogen for mobility to power the broader energy transition.

– Air Products avoided 1.3 million metric tons of CO e through efficiency improvements and continued to build on its leading technologies for gasification, carbon capture and hydrogen for mobility to power the broader energy transition. Care – By 2025, Air Products aims to achieve at least 28 percent female representation in its professional and managerial population globally, and at least 20 percent minority representation in the same population in the United States . In 2020, the Air Products Foundation contributed $6.4 million in charitable donations to community organizations.

The Sustainability Report also cites several important recognitions received by the Company. Air Products' sustainability efforts have been recognized by Barron's, which named Air Products as the top climate aligned company in its 2021 Ranking of the Most Sustainable Companies in America. Overall, Barron's ranked Air Products 13th on its 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, up 20 spots from the previous year.

The Barron's recognition was the latest for Air Products, which also was recently included in the S&P Global 2020 Sustainability Yearbook and the Corporate Knights' Clean 200 listing for the third year in a row. The Clean 200 was established in 2016 and ranks the largest publicly-listed companies by their clean energy reviews. Air Products also has been named to the Wall Street Journal's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies list. In addition, in November, Air Products was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the 11th consecutive year. The 2020/2021 DJSI recognition ranks Air Products among the top 20 percent of North American companies in its industry group for corporate sustainability performance.

The full Sustainability Report, supporting documents and a short video of Sustainability Report highlights are available on the Company's Sustainability website.

