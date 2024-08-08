Air Products Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report - "Generating a Cleaner Future"

Latest Report Discusses Company's Sustainability Performance and Progress, Setting of Additional Goals, and Efforts to Accelerate the Clean Energy Transition

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) published today its 2024 Sustainability Report – "Generating a Cleaner Future" – detailing progress against its existing sustainability goals and announcing new ones; highlighting its clean hydrogen megaprojects around the world; and showcasing how its industrial gases and applications expertise enable customers to improve productivity and reduce environmental impact.

The Company's latest Sustainability Report also provides stakeholders with economic, environmental and social performance data, in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards "Core" option.

"During this past year, Air Products has strengthened our previously announced environmental goals and with this report, we are also launching new goals for renewable energy and water management. We have worked collaboratively with our customers across dozens of industries while advancing our world-scale, first-mover clean hydrogen projects to help decarbonize industry and heavy-duty transportation," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' Chairman, President and CEO. "The progress we have made in these efforts is due to tremendous efforts by our people, working with our customers and within in our company to fulfill our higher purpose and generate a cleaner future for our world."

New and Updated Sustainability Goals

Air Products updated the baseline year for its "Third by '30" carbon intensity goals for Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from 2015 to 2023 while keeping the same target date of 2030, making the goals more ambitious.





Air Products has committed to quadruple the amount of renewable energy used to make its products by 2030 compared to a 2023 baseline. This goal exceeds the pledge made by world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 to "triple up" renewables by 2030.





to "triple up" renewables by 2030. Air Products has committed to develop water management plans by 2026 for high-priority facilities in water-stressed areas with implementation by 2030.

World-Scale Clean Hydrogen Projects

The Sustainability Report also highlights several of the Company's world-scale clean hydrogen projects to support the energy transition, including:

The world's largest green hydrogen plant: The NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, a joint venture of ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, is executing a world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia . Once onstream, the facility will supply 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen for industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors.





. Once onstream, the facility will supply 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen for industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. The Louisiana clean energy complex will produce over 750 million standard cubic feet per day of low-carbon hydrogen, with a portion supplied to customers along Air Products' U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen pipeline network and the remainder used to produce blue ammonia for global markets. Once onstream, over five million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) per year will be captured, compressed, and transported by pipeline for permanent sequestration.





clean energy complex will produce over 750 million standard cubic feet per day of low-carbon hydrogen, with a portion supplied to customers along Air Products' U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen pipeline network and the remainder used to produce blue ammonia for global markets. Once onstream, over five million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO ) per year will be captured, compressed, and transported by pipeline for permanent sequestration. The net-zero hydrogen energy complex will make Edmonton, Alberta, Canada the center of western Canada's hydrogen economy. This transformative complex will produce 165 million standard cubic feet per day of low-carbon hydrogen and deploy advanced technology that enables carbon capture for permanent sequestration. In addition, to avoid the indirect emissions associated with using electrical power from the grid, the complex includes a 100 percent hydrogen-fueled power generation unit.





the center of western hydrogen economy. This transformative complex will produce 165 million standard cubic feet per day of low-carbon hydrogen and deploy advanced technology that enables carbon capture for permanent sequestration. In addition, to avoid the indirect emissions associated with using electrical power from the grid, the complex includes a 100 percent hydrogen-fueled power generation unit. Air Products continues to work with key partners to progress plans for renewable hydrogen facilities in the United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands , and Germany .

The clean hydrogen from Air Products' megaprojects will help the world avoid 250 to 500 million metric tonnes of CO 2 e over their lifetime, depending on the mix of hydrogen applications.

Recognitions

The Sustainability Report also cites several important recognitions received by the Company during the prior year, including Air Products being named as an Energy Transition Changemaker at COP28 for its net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the NEOM green hydrogen project. Air Products was awarded an 'A' rating on MSCI's environmental, social and governance ratings. The 'A' rating by MSCI was based on Air Products' improvements in its carbon management strategy, including carbon capture efforts, its announced goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050, and other sustainability initiatives. Air Products was also again included on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list and rated as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2023 by Forbes magazine.

Visit Air Products' Sustainability website to view the complete 2024 Sustainability Report.

