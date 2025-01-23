Air Products Reports Preliminary Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Welcomes Andrew Evans, Paul Hilal, Bob Patel, Dennis Reilley and Alfred Stern

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) today reported preliminary voting results from its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") held on January 23, 2025.

Based on preliminary results, Air Products shareholders have chosen to elect the following nominees to serve on the Company's Board of Directors:

Tonit M. Calaway

Lisa A. Davis

Andrew Evans

Jessica Trocchi Graziano

Paul Hilal

Bhavesh V. ("Bob") Patel

Dennis Reilley

Wayne T. Smith

Alfred Stern

The Company issued the following statement:

"We welcome all our new directors and look forward to working together in the advancement of our Company. We thank our outgoing directors, Casey Cogut, Seifi Ghasemi, David Ho, Ed Monser, and Matthew Paull, for their dedication and years of service to Air Products. We appreciate the engagement and dialogue we have had with all our shareholders throughout this process and reiterate our commitment to delivering meaningful, long-term value."

The final voting results, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the coming days and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's Investor Relations website. The Board intends to meet promptly to address various matters, including reconstitution of committees, appointment of a Chair, and CEO succession planning. In the interim, Mr. Ghasemi will continue as the CEO of the Company.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2024 sales of $12.1 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

SOURCE Air Products