Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

"This new center enhances and supports the development of solutions for the local market, where Air Products has had a presence for nearly two decades," said Dr. Samir Serhan, executive vice president, Air Products. "We are very proud to nurture local talent and offer opportunities for local people, and in doing so support the government's 'Skill India' campaign. At full capacity, we expect the center will employ 300 skilled engineers."

"India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and Air Products is keen to be part of unlocking and harnessing this market potential as part of its global growth strategy," said Richard Boocock, president, Industrial Gases – Middle East, India, Egypt and Turkey at Air Products. "We will continue to expand our presence in the country by maintaining strong relationships with existing business and joint venture partners; and by forging strong relationships with key stakeholders to achieve our goal of becoming the safest and best performing industrial gas company in the world providing excellent service to our customers."

"Air Products has strategic plans to expand its operations in India. The opening of the Pune Center is a significant step forward in meeting our business goal," said Sadhan Banerjee, managing director, Air Products India. "We are here to stay and grow in India. It is our commitment to this relationship."

About Air Products Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of approximately $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com

Air Products in India

Since 2009, Air Products has expanded its industrial gas operations and supply presence in India as an engineering company. From an engineering center based in Pune, the company provides technology and equipment for air separation, hydrogen generation and associated technologies for industrial gases applications.

Air Products has recently signed a long-term agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to build, own and operate a new syngas production facility at the BPCL Kochi Refinery in India. Air Products already operates a world-scale industrial gas complex which was commissioned in 2017 to support the BPCL Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) at the same location.



About INOX Air Products

Air Products initially entered India in January 1999 as a joint venture (JV) company called INOX Air Products Pvt. Ltd. Better known as INOXAP, the JV is jointly owned by the Jain family -- former owners of the Industrial Oxygen Company -- and Air Products. INOXAP is head-quartered in Mumbai. The company has more than 35 operating locations and 1,200 employees throughout India.

INOX Air Products Ltd manufactures and supplies industrial gases including Oxygen, Nitrogen, Helium, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, and speciality gas mixtures throughout India. The company specialises in providing products, technologies and services to a vast cross-section of industries including the chemical, pharmaceutical, metals, steel, food, waste water treatment, cement, glass, textiles, paint, medical and pulp and paper sectors, to name but a few.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2017.

