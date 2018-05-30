Air Products' Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi will participate in a Q&A session at the Deutsche Bank Industrials and Materials Summit in Chicago on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. CT.

An audio webcast will be available on Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details web site.