Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Teleconference on August 3, 2023

Air Products

05 Jul, 2023, 12:15 ET

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will release its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results prior to market open on Thursday, August 3, 2023 and will review these results in a teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Live teleconference:  323-994-2093
Passcode: 3546489
Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.
Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

