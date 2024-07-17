Air Products to Build, Own and Operate Two New Air Separation Units at its Facilities in Georgia and North Carolina

New ASUs to Improve Productivity, Offer Sustainability Efficiencies and Operational Flexibility for Established and Growing Merchant Market

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world-leading industrial gases company, today announced two projects to enhance the sustainability, productivity, and operational flexibility of its base industrial gas business, as well as continuing commitment to the merchant industrial gas market. Air Products will construct two new air separation units (ASU) at its existing Conyers, Georgia and Reidsville, North Carolina locations. Both new ASUs will replace older units, provide additional capacity at the locations, and are projected to be onstream in 2026.

"Conyers and Reidsville have very attractive customer markets that Air Products has served for nearly five decades. The ASU assets at these locations have served Air Products very well and its customers very reliably. Now is the time to install new ASUs, which will have an even greater level of reliability, production, sustainability efficiencies and additional market growth," said Francesco Maione, Air Products' President, Americas.

Air Products is a world-leading company in the production and supply of oxygen, nitrogen and argon. Industrial gas products produced at Conyers and Reidsville will include liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen, and liquid argon for the regional supply of the established and growing merchant markets. The diverse range of customers served by the respective facilities are markets including chemicals, food, metals processing, primary materials, fabricated metals, electronics and for distributors.

Maione added that, "Air Products is committed to its terrific base industrial gas business and our commitment is evidenced by the investment in these two new ASUs. We can ensure enhanced product reliability to regional customers in that these new units can act as back-ups to each other, as well as for other company facilities producing the same products in neighboring and nearby states."

