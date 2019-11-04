Air Products to Feature Latest Gas-based Technologies for Laser Cutting, 3D Printing and Welding at FABTECH 2019

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will feature its full range of high performance and industry standard gases and gas-based technologies, which can help lower costs, increase productivity and enhance quality in laser cutting, 3D printing, and welding applications, at FABTECH 2019 in Chicago from November 11-14.

Application specialists will be on hand at Air Products' booth A3545 to speak with attendees about solutions to the challenges they face in their day-to-day operations. The company offers oxygen and assist gas technologies that can enable precise cuts and high cutting speeds for processes from oxy-fuel to the latest high-powered lasers and high-def plasma. For additive manufacturers, Air Products provides inert gases that help ensure the proper atmosphere is maintained in high-tolerance 3D printing applications. The company also offers Maxx™ shielding gases, which deliver better weld quality and faster welding speeds—maximizing productivity, reducing rejects and improving the working environment.

In addition, the American Welding Society (AWS) Foundation will sponsor a special luncheon in honor of the donors and recipients of more than 950 welding scholarships awarded through the organization each year. Among those recognized will be the Air Products Women of Gases & Welding Scholarship, which was jointly established with AWS to help empower women to develop the skills required to pursue technical careers. The 2019 scholarship recipient, Callahan Jobe of New Mexico, is the sixth female to receive the $2,500 scholarship. She is currently attending welding classes at Santa Fe Community College.

For more information about Air Products' full range of high performance and industry standard gases and related technologies for high quality welding and laser cutting production, call 800-654-4567 or visit www.airproducts.com/cutting.

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

