Air Products to Highlight Its World-leading LNG Equipment and Technology at Gastech Conference in Houston

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight the company's world-leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) process technology and equipment, and share some of the latest developments and innovations at the Gastech Conference & Exhibition in Houston from September 17-19.

Air Products provides a wide range of products and services for the successful design, construction, start-up, and operation of an LNG facility. Its efficient liquefaction processes and equipment include mega-trains, multiple small trains, modular designs, designs suitable for offshore service (FLNG), and processes for a broad array of feedgas compositions and ambient conditions.

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' stand S240 to speak with an industry specialist about its highly efficient, cost-effective process cycles and main cryogenic heat exchange equipment, which is the heart of an LNG facility. Air Products manufactures coil wound heat exchangers at its Port Manatee equipment manufacturing facility in Florida, where the company recently announced plans to increase manufacturing capacity by over 50 percent. With ready access to port services, the facility allows the company to manufacture LNG heat exchangers in the wide range of sizes demanded by the market. Additionally, as the use of LNG continues to increase around the world with strong energy demands in growing economies, the announced facility expansion will enable Air Products to continue delivering best-in-class equipment and technology that exceeds customer expectations in terms of performance and efficiency.

Air Products' industry specialists will discuss the following developments and innovations during Gastech's technical conference on Thursday, September 19:

Part of the T3.7 RESERVE: Controlling a Mixed Refrigerant Liquefaction Process to Improve Operations

10:45-11:00 a.m.

Technical 3, Rooms 303 & 304

Air Products will discuss how the three key liquefaction parameters of LNG production, LNG temperature, and the Main Cryogenic Heat Exchanger (MCHE) warm end temperature difference (WEdT) were used to develop a patented liquefaction control scheme that responds robustly to production changes and external disturbances.

T1.10 Small-Scale LNG: Innovations to Reduce Cost and Schedule

2:00-2:30 p.m.

Technical 1, Room 300

Air Products will present a comparison of ssLNG process solutions, explain how experience from the design and operation of over 300 cryogenic plants provides data to develop improved standardized products, and highlight the importance of developing an integrated approach that simultaneously leverages technology and construction advancements for more efficient execution and lower project risk.

T3.10 LNG Mega-Trains Revisited

4:00-4:30 p.m.

Technical 3, Rooms 303 & 304

Advancements in gas turbine, compression, coil wound heat exchanger and other technology enable new equipment arrangements for AP-X®, AP-DMR™ and AP-C3MR™ technologies that offer benefits in liquefaction train availability, equipment count, and operating cost. Air Products will explain how it utilized developments for a new generation of large capacity trains while taking advantage of experience gained from the successful implementation of six original AP-X mega-trains.

A majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' proven technology. The company has shipped over 115 large coil wound heat exchangers to plants in 20 countries around the world. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, it provides dry inert gas generators for LNG carriers, shipboard membrane nitrogen systems, and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and base-load LNG plants.

For more information, visit stand S240 at the Gastech Conference & Exhibition in Houston, or visit the company online at www.airproducts.com/LNG.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

